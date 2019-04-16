Girls lacrosse takes down B–CC 16–8

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls lacrosse team (8–0) beat down the B–CC Barons (5–2) 16–8 Friday in a offensive showcase.

The Vikes found themselves in a hole early, going down 2–0 in the opening minutes. After a timeout called by the coaches to fire up the players, the team rallied back to go up by five goals at halftime. From there, the team was able to surge ahead of the Barons, eventually winning by eight goals.

Nine different players scored for the Vikes with attacker Faith Parker leading the team with three goals. The team’s passing allowed for more scoring opportunities which others capitalized on.

“The midfielders did really well on the draw circle which led to more possessions and opportunities for goals,” Parker said.

With the huge victory against the Barons, the Vikes go into spring break with an undefeated record and the lead in the 4A South Division.

“Our team has been so successful this year because of our strong team dynamic,” Parker said. “Being so close helps our chemistry and improves our play on the field.”

The team’s next game is at home against the Richard Montgomery Rockets April 23rd at 7:00pm.