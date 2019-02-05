Hockey loses to QO 3–2 on senior night
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The hockey team (3–9) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–9–2) 3–2 Friday on senior night.
The Vikes striked first with a goal by forward Luke Trainor three minutes into the game. The Cougars were quick to respond however, scoring two goals to end the first period. Forward Dylan Spicer tied the game in the second period, but the Cougars seized the lead once again with a goal shortly after. Down one goal, the Vikes pushed offensively to even it up, but the Cougars held a strong defensive line to win the game.
The team’s next game is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–8–1) Friday at 9:15 p.m. in Frederick.
Grade
11
What...
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.