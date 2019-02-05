Hockey loses to QO 3–2 on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The hockey team (3–9) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars (2–9–2) 3–2 Friday on senior night.

The Vikes striked first with a goal by forward Luke Trainor three minutes into the game. The Cougars were quick to respond however, scoring two goals to end the first period. Forward Dylan Spicer tied the game in the second period, but the Cougars seized the lead once again with a goal shortly after. Down one goal, the Vikes pushed offensively to even it up, but the Cougars held a strong defensive line to win the game.

The team’s next game is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (3–8–1) Friday at 9:15 p.m. in Frederick.