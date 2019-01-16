Track places in several events at Montgomery Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track team competed in the Montgomery Invitational Jan. 12 against the top schools from across Maryland. While both the girls and boys teams faced tough opponents in all events, they managed to earn several top 20 spots.

The boys team placed 20th in the men’s 4×800 meter relay, with a time of 8:43.62. Freshman Mark Cuniff broke five minutes in the men’s one mile with a personal record of 4:56.70.

“It was amazing to see Mark break five,” sophomore Greg Garner said. “Not too many freshman do this well.”

The girls placed tenth in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:19.39. The girls were looking to edge out rivals Walter Johnson Wildcats and B–CC Barons in the women’s 4×800 meter relay, but fell just short of them both.

Senior Breanna McDonald claimed first place in the 1600 meter with a personal record of 5:19.60, boosting the Vikes’ confidence throughout the rest of the meet.

The girls also dominated in the 3200 meter, with juniors Elizabeth Sklaire and Alicia Lauwers placing ninth and tenth, respectively, and earning personal records of 12:04.30 and 12:07. Sklaire and Lauwers both qualified for finals in the 3200.

The Vikes are looking to improve their times in the upcoming County Championships Jan. 16 at the PG sports complex.

“To prepare for counties, we’ve done a lot of track workouts ranging from mile repeats to ones that include 200s and 400s,” Sklaire said. “We don’t have a specific strategy for counties, but I think this past meet was good practice.”