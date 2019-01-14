Photo of the day: January 14

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A dog looks up after playing in the snow on Sunday, Jan. 13. Almost a foot of snow fell from Friday night into Saturday.

MCPS announced on Sunday at 6 p.m. that all public schools and administrations would be closed Monday, Jan. 14 due to emergency weather conditions. Many students were pleased with the announcement but not surprised, as other counties closed schools earlier that day.

“I was happy but was surprised they waited that long to call it because there was a lot of snow outside and some roads aren’t plowed,” junior Natalie Lewis said.

MCPS announced at 3:30 p.m. on Monday that there will be a two-hour delay for students Tuesday, Jan. 15. The county will make a decision about school closure by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo by Isabelle van Nieuwkoop.