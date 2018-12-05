Boys hockey blown out by Churchill 10–0
December 4, 2018
The boys hockey team (1–5) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (5–0–1) 10–0 Monday in an overwhelming shutout.
The Vikes couldn’t seem to keep up with the top ranked team in the division. By the end of the first period, the Vikes already looked at a 2–0 deficit. The Bulldogs scored four more goals in the second period and then four more in the third to reach 10 goals against the Vikes’ zero.
The team’s next game is against the Quince Orchard Cougars (0–3–1) Wednesday at 4:05pm at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD.
