Girls win at Cross Country Counties, boys take fourth

Cross country raced at the Montgomery County Championships Oct 27. The girls took first place with multiple top five finishes, and the boys took fourth behind Northwood, Paint Branch and Wootton.

Top five finishes from senior Breanna McDonald and junior Alicia Lauwers led the Vikes to a win in the girls varsity 5,000 meter. McDonald placed fourth with a time of 19:47 and Lauwers was right behind, placing fifth with a time of 19:49.

On the boys side, Aaron Bratt ran the Vikes’ fastest time with a 16:41, earning him ninth place in the varsity boys 5,000 meter.

The Vikes had to fight through a muddy course and cold, rainy conditions.

“By the time we ran our race the course was very muddy so it was expected to be a slow race,” junior Paula Bathalon said. “We knew this race would be about placement and making sure to get in front of Wootton.”

The Vikes are looking to end the season with victories at regionals and states.

“We have a lot of confidence now after counties, so we plan on winning regionals,” Bathalon said. “As for states, we know it will be more difficult but we are up to the challenge.”

The Vikes’ next race will be the 4A West Regional Championships Nov. 1 at Watkins Mill High School.