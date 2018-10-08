Photo of the Day: Turf field fully installed

Girls Volleyball falls short of comeback, loses 3–1 in Dig Pink game By Mateo Gutierrez The girls volleyball team (5–3) suffered a 3–1 loss to the Wootton Patriots (6–3) Thursday in their annual Dig Pink game, which is a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Stage Four Breast Cancer.

Environmental science added to required science classes By Blake Layman The MCPS Office of Curriculum and Instructional Programs recently approved the addition of environmental science topics to the curriculums in existent high school science classes—including biology, chemistry and physics—across all MCPS schools.