Photo of the Day: Turf field fully installed

The girls volleyball team (5–3) suffered a 3–1 loss to the Wootton Patriots (6–3) Thursday in their annual Dig Pink game, which is a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Stage Four Breast Cancer.
The MCPS Office of Curriculum and Instructional Programs recently approved the addition of environmental science topics to the curriculums in existent high school science classes—including biology, chemistry and physics—across all MCPS schools.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.