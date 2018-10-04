Girls soccer takes down defending state champs Walter Johnson 2–1 in overtime

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The girls soccer team (5–1) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6–3–1) 2–1 in an exciting overtime match Wednesday.

The Walter Johnson Wildcats are the defending girls soccer state champions and had an undefeated conference record until they faced the Vikes.

The Wildcats started out strong, scoring the first goal of the game. The score was 1–0 at the end of the first half. Both teams played aggressively, with foul calls on both sides. It wasn’t until the last minutes of the game that the Vikes found the opportunity to tie the score.

Midfielder Grace Li crossed the ball into the box, where forward Isabella Bravo took a shot, but it was ultimately forward Delaney DeMartino who put the ball in the net, tying the game at 1–1. The second half ended in a tie, and the game continued in overtime.

In the overtime period, defender Morgan Weise played a long ball to forward Isabella Bravo, who skillfully cut through the Wildcat’s defense to score the game winning goal.

“WJ just came off two big wins against our biggest rivals B–CC and Churchill,” Bravo said. “To know that we beat someone who beat those teams is really good, especially since we had a comeback.”

The Vikes next face the Churchill Bulldogs Monday at 7:15 at home, which will be the first home game of the season.