Photo of the day: March 8
March 8, 2018
Team 2 defense for mock trial (4–3) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (5–2) Tuesday in semifinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 58–57.
Nineteen teams, both individual and partner, of the DECA team placed in their events at States at the Marriott Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland Feb. 22-23.
The events of Feb. 14 haunt the worst of nightmares. People across the nation hear about the horrific shootings that occur in schools, such as the Columbine Massacre in 1999 or the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. You never think it can happen to you—until it does.
Whitman offers what feels like endless course options in every subject and at every level, but with such a varied selection, some teachers struggle to fill even one class period of a less-popular course. In an effort to keep registration up, many teachers try to recruit students to their classes using flyers, posters and visits to potential feeder classes.
After Amazon, Google, and Apple all released smart speakers with voice command, hands-free phone calls and internet access, the market for smart home technology has continued to grow. In tandem, though, privacy concerns about the speakers’ household control and “listening” features have also arisen.
Many Whitman students marked International Women's Day by wearing clothes supportive of the feminist movement.
Gerrymandering allows the majority party to either dilute opposition across many districts or concentrate it in one district, reducing the opposing party’s political power. As a result, gerrymandering prioritizes partisan interests while subjecting minority political groups to unfair rule.
By Thomas Mande
AP Spanish students threw a surprise birthday party for Spanish teacher Fabiola Katz March 4.
By Hannah Feuer
But newsflash: it’s not 1929 anymore, and 89 years later, the award categories are in desperate need of a revamping. In 2011, the Grammys recognized this and eliminated gender separation for awards, and MTV followed suit in 2017. Now, all entertainment awards shows—such as the Oscars and the Golden Globes—should do the same.
Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity based on the premise that being LGBTQ+ is a mental disorder. Maryland delegates introduced new legislation on Feb. 5 that would prohibit conversion therapy for minors, according to a report by the General Assembly of Maryland. Maryland should pass this proposed legislation to combat the harmful and stigmatizing effects—and, frankly, the absurdity—of conversion therapy.
By Rebecca Hirsh, Rebecca Hirsh
Team 2 plaintiff for mock trial (3–2) beat the previously undefeated Poolesville Falcons (4–1) Thursday in quarterfinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 47–46. This is the first time Whitman mock trial has made it past the first round of playoffs.
By Mira Dwyer
Learning to manage the college workload can be challenging, as most colleges offer a different style of education compared to the traditional high school setting. Members of the Whitman class of 2017 have recently gained new perspectives on the transition between high school and college.
