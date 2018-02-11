Quizbowl team fall short in playoffs
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
40 total views, 0 views today
The Quizbowl team was knocked out of playoffs with a final score of 1 – 2 Thursday night at Blair High School after narrowly losing to the Wootton Patriots in the third round. The team lost the first round to the Rockville Rams, followed by a victory against the Bullis Bulldogs. After being tied 420 – 420 in round one, the Rams were able to secure the final two bonus questions.
The Quizbowl team, though no longer competing in quizbowl competitions, will continue in an It’s Academic game show taping Feb. 17.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.