Quizbowl team fall short in playoffs

The Quizbowl team was knocked out of playoffs with a final score of 1 – 2 Thursday night at Blair High School after narrowly losing to the Wootton Patriots in the third round. The team lost the first round to the Rockville Rams, followed by a victory against the Bullis Bulldogs. After being tied 420 – 420 in round one, the Rams were able to secure the final two bonus questions.

The Quizbowl team, though no longer competing in quizbowl competitions, will continue in an It’s Academic game show taping Feb. 17.