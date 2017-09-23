Weekly news roundup: Sept. 18-22
September 23, 2017
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a project to add toll lanes to I-270. Given partisan gridlock (pun intended), it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trafficandcommuting/maryland-gov-hogan-announces-9b-traffic-relief-plan-for-beltway-other-major-highways/2017/09/21/c15c14a0-9ec8-11e7-9083-fbfddf6804c2_story.html
- Stressed and need a break? Here are some simple ways to relieve stress and relax. http://www.healthline.com/nutrition/16-ways-relieve-stress-anxiety#section17
- Multiple announcements have been made regarding vaping on school property. Here’s a few things to know about the safety of vaping. See story in issue 1 of the Black & White. http://www.webmd.com/smoking-cessation/features/vape-debate-electronic-cigarettes#2
- Clubs night was Tuesday, Sep 18. Whitman has over 115 clubs from Drama Club to Save our Sharks Club to Lettuce Club. See more here: http://www.montgomeryschoolsmd.org/schools/whitmanhs/clubs/
- Katy Perry will be at Capital One arena on Monday Sep 25; Bruno Mars will be at Capital One arena Friday Sep 29 and Saturday Sep 30.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.