Celebrating National STEM Day: 7 pioneering women who altered the world

In a cramped 19th-century laboratory, a young woman lights a candle over her notes, careful not to be caught experimenting after hours. Every creak of the floorboard reminds her that discovery, for her, must happen in secret. For centuries, women have chased knowledge in the shadows — building theories, testing reactions and imagining possibilities long before they were allowed to claim credit for them.

The world of STEM has long been dominated by men, with women often excluded from formal education and professional opportunities. Women were barred from academic institutions like Harvard University and the University of Cambridge and denied entry into scientific societies, such as the Royal Society of London. Despite many systemic barriers, numerous female figures have expanded the boundaries of scientific knowledge, demonstrating that curiosity and creativity aren’t limited by gender. From early mathematicians who laid the foundations of computing to chemists and engineers who revolutionized medicine, physics and technology, women in STEM have defied societal expectations. Nov. 8 has been designated as National STEM Day — an opportunity to highlight the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, inspiring young people to pursue careers in these fields and raising awareness of equity issues in STEM.

In the spirit of that mission, these seven women, whose breakthroughs went beyond advancing their field, helped reshape the world to recognize intelligence and creativity, paving the way for future generations to innovate without limits.

Ada Lovelace (1815-1852)

Story continues below advertisement

Ada Lovelace, born in London, England, was one of history’s earliest computer visionaries and a self-driven scholar who, despite a challenging and strictly disciplined childhood, dedicated herself to science at a very young age. Lovelace grew up with a passion for mathematics and curiosity that led her to collaborate with inventor Charles Babbage on his “Analytical Engine,” an early model for computers. Lovelace recognized that computers could do more than process numbers; they had the potential to create art and music. Between 1842 and 1843, she translated Italian mathematician Luigi Menabrea’s paper on the Analytical Engine and added extensive handwritten notes, including step-by-step instructions for the machine to calculate Bernoulli numbers — a sequence of rational numbers mainly applied to number theory and analysis. Her notes included what is now considered to be the first computer algorithm, earning her recognition as the world’s first computer programmer. Although the working algorithm didn’t materialize during her lifetime, Lovelace helped lay the foundation for the modern computing age.

Marie Curie (1867-1934)

Marie Curie, born in 1867 in Warsaw, Poland, was a physicist and chemist who made history as the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person ever awarded Nobel Prizes in two separate scientific fields: physics and chemistry. Curie discovered the elements polonium and radium while advancing research on radioactivity, a term she introduced to the scientific community. Curie’s work on radiotherapy led to developments in medical treatments and nuclear physics, building a foundation for the treatment of diseases such as cancer. In World War I, she developed mobile X-ray units called “Little Curies” that allowed battlefield surgeons to locate bullets and shrapnel in wounded soldiers more quickly and accurately, improving surgical outcomes and saving several lives. Curie’s dedication to discovery, groundbreaking research and innovations, such as mobile X-ray units, altered the global scientific process and set a powerful precedent for women pursuing advanced scientific research.

Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997)

Chien-Shiung Wu, often referred to as the “First Lady of Physics,” significantly altered scientific understanding worldwide. Early in her career, Wu supported the Manhattan Project, the top-secret U.S. research program during World War II that developed the first atomic bombs. Around 11 years later, she conducted the famous “Wu experiment,” in which she used cobalt-60 nuclei at low temperatures to study beta decay. Her results proved that a principle referred to as “parity,” previously believed to be universal, doesn’t apply to specific nuclear reactions. Despite her crucial contribution, the Nobel Prize for the discovery went to her male colleagues, demonstrating that gender bias still permeated scientific recognition. Today, her influence continues to inspire women determined to lead in advanced research spaces.

Katherine Johnson (1918-2020)

Katherine Johnson, from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, was one of the pioneering women featured in “Hidden Figures,” the book and film that celebrated her crucial role in making some of NASA’s most historic missions possible. Johnson calculated the flight path for the first American in space and later ensured the Apollo astronauts could return safely to Earth. When computers were first introduced to NASA’s operations, astronauts specifically requested that Johnson verify the digital results. At NASA’s Langley Research Center, her persistence in demanding respect and equal treatment allowed her to overcome racial and gender barriers that aimed to exclude Black women from high-level research. As one of the few African-American women mathematicians in the 1950s and 1960s, Johnson’s groundbreaking efforts transformed spaceflight and paved the way for greater inclusion in aerospace careers.

Marjorie Lee Browne (1914-1979)

As one of the first African American women to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics, Marjorie Lee Browne dedicated her life to expanding educational access to STEM for minority students. She strengthened mathematics programs at institutions like Michigan State University and North Carolina Central University, a historically Black college. She worked to secure funding to establish one of the first computer labs at North Carolina Central, providing underrepresented students with access to early computer technology in the classroom. Browne mentored students at both universities, encouraging them to pursue advanced degrees. Through her leadership, innovation and commitment to equity, Browne’s work showed how representation and resources can transform the academic landscape for future scientists and mathematicians.

Sally Ride (1951-2012)

Sally Ride shattered barriers in 1983 when she became the first American woman to travel into space. Before her historic flight, she helped develop the Space Shuttle’s robotic systems and trained crews for missions. After leaving NASA, Ride shifted her focus to supporting young women interested in STEM careers, creating programs such as Sally Ride Science and Sally Ride EarthKAM, and writing her novel To Space and Back to make science more approachable for a new generation. Her legacy reflects her dedication to making STEM education and careers equally accessible to women, demonstrating how pursuing these goals can achieve gender equality in the aerospace industry.

Mae C. Jemison (1956-Present)

In 1992, Mae Jemison made history as the first African American woman to travel into space aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour. Before joining NASA, Jemison earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County Medical Center and worked as a medical officer in the Peace Corps in West Africa, applying her training in engineering and international health. At NASA, she conducted research on bone cell changes in microgravity, helping scientists better understand the human body in space. Jemison later founded the Jemison Group, Inc., a tech company that integrates science with everyday life. She also launched the Earth We Share initiative, designed to empower students in global problem-solving. She has continued to advocate for inclusivity in STEM fields, supporting programs that encourage underrepresented students, especially young girls and minorities, to pursue science and technology, demonstrating that diverse perspectives strengthen scientific advancement.

Women who have challenged the barriers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics demonstrate that determination and curiosity can redefine what is possible. Their breakthroughs flourished when diverse voices were valued, heard and supported — not limited by gender or race. This National STEM Day, we celebrate and honor their achievements and the lasting impact they have ignited in students, educators and innovators worldwide.