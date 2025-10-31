“Go woke, go broke”: politics’ effect on branding

Hungry families drive down highways across the U.S., eyes straining for a sign advertising somewhere to eat. A roadside advertisement displays Cracker Barrel’s golden and brown logo and passengers breathe a sigh of relief. The restaurant’s Southern comfort food is a favorite for many travelers who spend long hours on the road. However, the public online criticized Cracker Barrel’s recent logo change for being “woke.”

On Aug. 19, Cracker Barrel announced that its historic 1977 logo featuring a farmer and barrel would change to the store’s name against a yellow background, removing the words “Old Country Store” and the image of a farmer based on Uncle Herschel — the uncle of Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins. Cracker Barrel decided to erase these elements to appeal to younger audiences with a more contemporary image. The rebrand sparked online backlash, primarily from conservatives, who believed it was becoming more sterile and erasing the nostalgic elements representing the country’s roots and history. Political commentators, talk radio hosts and President Donald Trump’s advisors shared their negative opinions on the change, and Trump himself commented that Cracker Barrel should return to its old logo. Seven days after the change, Cracker Barrel announced a return to the previous logo. The company also removed a dedicated “Pride page” from its website along with references to employee resources, such as LGBTQ+ and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) groups.

Cracker Barrel isn’t alone. Target, American Eagle, Bud Light and Chick-fil-A have all faced political backlash for applying more progressive policies or branding in recent years.

Agricultural companies John Deere and Tractor Supply both faced similar challenges, receiving online critiques of their DEI policies from right-wing activist Robby Starbuck. Starbuck is a former music director involved with online advocacy, particularly against DEI policies and for right-wing causes. He has nearly 360 thousand followers on Instagram and has initiated boycotts against companies, the largest of which has been Walmart.

Story continues below advertisement

Tractor Supply announced in June 2024 that it would end its DEI roles and goals, cease submitting data to the LGBTQ+ supporting Human Rights Campaign, withdraw its carbon emission goals and stop sponsoring Pride events. Before this change, both Bloomberg and Newsweek recognized Tractor Supply as a diverse and inclusive workplace. In a statement, Tractor Supply officials said the company was focusing on “rural America priorities,” such as veteran-supporting causes, rather than “nonbusiness activities.”

Starbucks’ online campaign argued that although Tractor Supply is a popular brand among conservatives, its policies didn’t align with conservative values. Starbuck argued that DEI initiatives promote a “war on men,” tapping into the fear of attacks on certain demographics. Starbucks’ strategy for targeting “woke” brands involves public criticism and encouragement to boycott or complain about the brand.

Some companies have had to change more than their policies or logos. In 2023, customers at Target knocked down displays, confronted workers and posted threats on social media regarding the Pride product displays. This prompted Target to relocate Pride products, and in May 2024, the company announced that it would limit Pride item sales to half of its 2,000 stores.

Some companies have faced opposition from more left-leaning crowds as well. Clothing brand American Eagle released an advertisement in July 2025 featuring blue-eyed, blonde actress Sydney Sweeney. One clip shows Sweeney with text that reads, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” until the word “genes” is crossed out and replaced with “jeans.” This advertisement garnered attention online. Some people believed the commercial was a coded reference to supporting eugenics that echoed white supremacist rhetoric by suggesting that some genes are better than others.

An anonymous Whitman senior said that American Eagle poorly thought out its advertisement given the current state of politics.

“It’s completely unacceptable and a really weird thing to say,” the student said, “especially at a time like now when there’s so much racial division.”

The advertisement also received backlash for its objectification of Sweeney and allusion to a 1980 Calvin Klein advertisement with Brooke Shields, a minor at the time. Sweeney’s clips, however, did receive some positive feedback from more conservative viewers, praising the advertisement campaign for “attacking woke advertising.”

Steak’n Shake exemplifies a change that some conservatives encouraged. In direct support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s platform, Steak’n Shake announced on Jan. 16 that it would start cooking its fries in 100% beef tallow. Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement promoted this change, despite there being no factual claims that beef tallow is healthier than seed oils. Steak ’n Shake has tagged and shared photos of Trump, Elon Musk and Kennedy on social media, openly demonstrating its support for the administration.

U.S. Government teacher Peter Kenah said that holders of certain political ideologies may be more likely to criticize brands, particularly for their DEI practices.

“The current MAGA administration is attacking that in a way we have not seen,” Kenah said, “so they’re much more likely [to criticize brands].”

Kenah said tariffs, which have been a controversial issue globally under the Trump administration for both businesses and consumers due to the rising costs of goods, are a large motivating factor for businesses to follow political pressure. Following the Cracker Barrel situation, the White House posted the phrase “Go woke, go broke,” suggesting political involvement in branding.

The anonymous Whitman senior said that young people spend more time on social media and may exert more pressure on brands as a consequence.

“It makes sense that they are more present in politics,” the student said, “and they have a lot more influence over what is being shared on social media.”

Frank Dobbin, a Harvard sociology professor, told NPR that he discourages brands from pivoting on DEI issues because DEI policies are generally good management and carry on a founding American principle of equal opportunity.

Economics teacher Kevin Oberdorfer said that politics may incentivize companies to change because it can greatly affect their profits, which they often prioritize.

“A company that’s committed to inclusiveness has to decide now,” Oberdorfer said. “Are the headwinds we’re going to encounter from continuing to pursue inclusiveness, in light of the Trump administration’s opposition of it, worth it to us?”

Oberdorfer said the vastness of the internet is a significant factor in public pressure on businesses, but businesses will always do what benefits them. Some brands may face significantly more pressure than others due to their heightened public presence, he said.

According to a 2025 survey, 39% of communications and public affairs executive respondents planned to decrease Pride-related engagement in 2025, while no respondents had plans to increase it. Sixty-one percent of respondents ranked the Trump administration as their top reason for this change.

According to Kenah, national brands frequently face more public political pressure than smaller local stores because their policies affect a large number of people.

He said that big corporations closely follow politics, especially since the new administration has clearly signaled its stance on business by imposing increased tariffs that threaten some businesses and emphasizing domestically-made products.

“It has been decades since there were many business titans who attended an inauguration,” Kenah said, “and it seems they need the current administration’s blessing before they can go through with any deals.”

Kenah believes that upcoming midterm elections and Supreme Court decisions on tariffs may influence political pressure on companies, likely decreasing it, although this depends on the outcomes of the events.