The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS student infractions dropped amid new safety policies

By Ellie Xu
September 29, 2025
Will Swearingen
From Aug. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, there were 966 reported incidents, compared to 1,069 the previous year, marking a 10% reduction.

MCPS is implementing new safety policies for the 2025-2026 school year, following a decrease in student safety infractions last year. The decline was accompanied by new policies on ID badges, vape sensors and safety walks that assessed the conditions of various middle and high schools.

The district aims to continue this trend with its revised code of conduct and Emergency Response Protocol.  To increase emergency preparedness, MCPS adopted a nationally recognized Standard Response Protocol developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation. John-Michael and Ellen Keyes established the nonprofit organization in 2006 to honor their daughter Emily, who was killed in a school shooting. The protocol has five commands: hold, secure, shelter, lockdown and evacuate.

Previously, “shelter” referred to various conditions that did not require a lockdown or evacuation. The new procedure clarifies that “hold” is the term used to clear hallways during emergencies within school, while “secure” is for an external threat like nearby police activity. Students and staff must remain in the building while exterior doors are locked. “Shelter” applies only to environmental hazards, and specific safety responses may vary.

During a June 24 board meeting, MCPS Chief of Security Marcus Jones said the initiative represents the county’s larger goal of strengthening safety strategy this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want a comprehensive and balanced approach that emphasizes prevention, intervention and consistency across the district,” Jones said.

From Aug. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, there were 966 reported incidents, compared to 1,069 the previous year, marking a 10% reduction. Infractions fall under the following categories: weapons possession, false alarms and bomb threats, physical attacks, drug use and trespassing. Even though there was a decrease in physical attacks and trespassing, attacks remained the most prevalent offense, making up 34% of reported incidents, followed by weapon-related infractions and drug usage. False alarms and bomb threats rose by 11.4%.

MCPS Chief School Leadership Officer Peter Moran said the data reflected students’ positive behavior.

“With over 160,000 students attending MCPS, I think it’s important to consider the low number of these infractions,” Moran said. “We have students, for the most part, that are doing a fantastic job making great choices every day at school.”

MCPS updated its student code of conduct for the 2025-2026 school year, including a leveled response matrix to address misbehavior. Levels 1 and 2 cover smaller offenses, like rude or disruptive comments. Levels 3 and 4 are principal-based and could lead to suspension. Extreme misconduct, such as possession of a firearm, falls under Level 5 and may result in expulsion. The revisions also emphasize a restorative approach to promote student accountability and rebuild trust.

Junior Z Zych says MCPS should instead focus on addressing the root cause of students acting out.

“Just penalizing people isn’t going to make changes that are worthwhile,” Zych said. “You are more at risk of doing violent things and doing drugs if you have mental health issues. Whitman has a serious mental health problem, and I think we need to start with that.”

In May and June 2024, Whitman received two bomb threats. Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School went into lockdown after one on Sept. 4, following a false report of an armed individual at Rockville High School the previous day. Sophomore Marisa Nadkarni says she finds the rise in false threats scary.

“We’ve all seen and heard stories in the news talking about school shooters and bomb threats,” Nadkarni said. “It is a real and tragic thing that happens often in the U.S., and it’s awful that people think they can joke about it.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Latino Student Union members set up a table featuring an array of cultural decorations and Hispanic snacks, including plantain chips and Argentinian cookies.
Photo of the day, 10/1: Language Cafe hosts event for Hispanic Heritage Month
MCPS to restructure high school programs
MCPS to restructure high school programs
Baseball field parking is temporarily closed to students because of construction in the upper field.
Access road construction delays available student parking
The county hopes to correct a decline in proficiency and boost academic rigor.
Whitman Reacts: New county and school policies
The fair — public and free to attend — featured various activities and resources: bleeding control demonstrations, emergency preparedness talks, CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training and opportunities to explore emergency vehicles.
Montgomery County hosts the first Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety Fair
Some clubs decorated their posters with lights, one set up a photo booth and another brought a pull-up bar for prospective members to try.
Photo of the day, 9/16: Whitman Clubs Night 2025
More in Spotlight
Farmers markets serve as town squares, cultural hubs and reminders of the intrinsic connection between health and natural food.
Farmers markets: a fresh fix for America’s health epidemic
Boys Soccer destroys BCC 5–0 in the Battle of Bethesda
Boys Soccer destroys BCC 5–0 in the Battle of Bethesda
Divided into three sections, the C&O Canal’s Billy Goat Trail follows the Potomac River, boasting spectacular sites of the Great Falls.
Maryland’s best hiking trails to try this fall
Team USA Ryder Cup preview
Team USA Ryder Cup preview
This is sure to be an exciting championship meet, and all the action will be available live on Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.
World Athletics Championships Preview
Boys Soccer routs Wootton 4–0
Boys Soccer routs Wootton 4–0
More in Uncategorized
Girls volleyball defeats Walter Johnson 3–0
Girls volleyball defeats Walter Johnson 3–0
Eat Sprout aims to bring quick and healthy alternatives to traditional fast food.
Eat Sprout opens in Bethesda Row
Senior Destinations 2025
Senior Destinations 2025
Middle and elementary school students cannot have personal devices during any part of the school day, and high school students can use their phones at any time besides instructional time.
MCPS announces new cellphone policies
Alternative seating not only encourages student engagement, but also supports academic achievement. Seating that promotes movement improves executive functioning skills, helping students retain information more effectively.
Flexible seating: thinking outside of the desk
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
Pressbox: Baseball starts the playoffs home against QO
About the Contributors
Ellie Xu
Ellie Xu, News Writer
Grade 11 If you could choose to live in any fictional universe, which would it be? Harry Potter universe
Will Swearingen
Will Swearingen, Photographer
Grade 12 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Cinnamon Raisin