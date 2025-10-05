MCPS student infractions dropped amid new safety policies

MCPS is implementing new safety policies for the 2025-2026 school year, following a decrease in student safety infractions last year. The decline was accompanied by new policies on ID badges, vape sensors and safety walks that assessed the conditions of various middle and high schools.

The district aims to continue this trend with its revised code of conduct and Emergency Response Protocol. To increase emergency preparedness, MCPS adopted a nationally recognized Standard Response Protocol developed by the I Love U Guys Foundation. John-Michael and Ellen Keyes established the nonprofit organization in 2006 to honor their daughter Emily, who was killed in a school shooting. The protocol has five commands: hold, secure, shelter, lockdown and evacuate.

Previously, “shelter” referred to various conditions that did not require a lockdown or evacuation. The new procedure clarifies that “hold” is the term used to clear hallways during emergencies within school, while “secure” is for an external threat like nearby police activity. Students and staff must remain in the building while exterior doors are locked. “Shelter” applies only to environmental hazards, and specific safety responses may vary.

During a June 24 board meeting, MCPS Chief of Security Marcus Jones said the initiative represents the county’s larger goal of strengthening safety strategy this year.

“We want a comprehensive and balanced approach that emphasizes prevention, intervention and consistency across the district,” Jones said.

From Aug. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, there were 966 reported incidents, compared to 1,069 the previous year, marking a 10% reduction. Infractions fall under the following categories: weapons possession, false alarms and bomb threats, physical attacks, drug use and trespassing. Even though there was a decrease in physical attacks and trespassing, attacks remained the most prevalent offense, making up 34% of reported incidents, followed by weapon-related infractions and drug usage. False alarms and bomb threats rose by 11.4%.

MCPS Chief School Leadership Officer Peter Moran said the data reflected students’ positive behavior.

“With over 160,000 students attending MCPS, I think it’s important to consider the low number of these infractions,” Moran said. “We have students, for the most part, that are doing a fantastic job making great choices every day at school.”

MCPS updated its student code of conduct for the 2025-2026 school year, including a leveled response matrix to address misbehavior. Levels 1 and 2 cover smaller offenses, like rude or disruptive comments. Levels 3 and 4 are principal-based and could lead to suspension. Extreme misconduct, such as possession of a firearm, falls under Level 5 and may result in expulsion. The revisions also emphasize a restorative approach to promote student accountability and rebuild trust.

Junior Z Zych says MCPS should instead focus on addressing the root cause of students acting out.

“Just penalizing people isn’t going to make changes that are worthwhile,” Zych said. “You are more at risk of doing violent things and doing drugs if you have mental health issues. Whitman has a serious mental health problem, and I think we need to start with that.”

In May and June 2024, Whitman received two bomb threats. Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School went into lockdown after one on Sept. 4, following a false report of an armed individual at Rockville High School the previous day. Sophomore Marisa Nadkarni says she finds the rise in false threats scary.

“We’ve all seen and heard stories in the news talking about school shooters and bomb threats,” Nadkarni said. “It is a real and tragic thing that happens often in the U.S., and it’s awful that people think they can joke about it.”