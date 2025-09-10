Every song on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend,” ranked

Pop music icon Sabrina Carpenter is back with her seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend,” only a year after the release of her record-breaking album “Short n’ Sweet.” Fans felt both pleasantly surprised and concerned following the album’s initial announcement, specifically because of the short production time frame. Others appreciated Carpenter’s “genius” marketing style.

The cheeky title “Man’s Best Friend,” a phrase typically referring to domestic dogs that remain loyal to their owners, perfectly encapsulates the vibe of the album: both ironic and promiscuous. Carpenter originally released the lead single “Manchild” and its accompanying video as a teaser for the album on June 5, sending her fanbase into a frenzy over the sexual branding. The album, which contains many sexual innuendos, intensified the debate over whether her new identity illustrates “satire” or “self-degradation.”

The album focuses on uniting women through their feelings against men, giving each song a unique sound. “Man’s Best Friend” is a flashy addition to the artist’s growing discography, despite its lack of vulnerability. Below is The Black & White’s ranking of every song on the album from worst to best.

Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry (6/10)

While most of the album puts the blame on her past lovers, “Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry” flips the script, painting Carpenter as the troublesome one in the relationship. The song weaves a narrative in which Carpenter is at fault, singing that she’ll “f*ck with your head” and “never call you back.” Despite its raunchy lyrics, the production of the song is extremely minimal, with slow background vocals and a weak finish.

Story continues below advertisement

Best lyric: “That emotional lottery is all you’ll ever get with me.”

House Tour (6/10)

Carpenter heavily leans into the ‘80s sound with this track, especially during the opening verse and background instruments during the chorus. “House Tour,” like much of the album, has many obvious sexual implications, as Carpenter sings about entertaining men and acting as their “tour guide” through her “house.” While the sound of “House Tour” is electrifying, the lyrics are chunky and forgettable. Placing the song at the end of the album reveals its similarities to the rest of the songs, sounding repetitive and missing the mark.

Best lyric: “You don’t need to love me, love me, lovе me / I’m just so proud of my design.”

Sugar Talking (6.5/10)

“Sugar Talking,” with its heavy guitar and multiple riffs, would make an exceptional karaoke song, as Carpenter sings about wanting her partner to step up in the relationship. While the retro sound and Carpenter’s husky voice strengthen the song, “Sugar Stalking” still sounds similar to her previous recordings. With somewhat boring lyrics like “Yeah, your paragraphs mean shit to me,” Carpenter’s usual cleverness is absent throughout the song.

Best lyric: “And aren’t you tired of saying a whole lot of nothing?”

Nobody’s Son (7/10)

Carpenter opens the song by revealing what her past partner said to her: they needed to “take a break” so he could “grow emotionally,” leaving her alone to navigate her heartbreak. The song’s title relates to a lyric in track one, “Manchild,” where she blames her partner’s mother for not teaching her son to handle relationships maturely. While the song’s first and second verses are nothing special, the chorus is where “Nobody’s Son” really shines. The sweet-sounding tune, witty lyrics and overall charm carried throughout the main part of the song make it an emotional breakup track.

Best lyric: “Probably should’ve guessed, he’s like the rest, so fine and so deceiving / There’s nobody’s son, not anyone left for me to believe in.”

Tears (7.5/10)

Carpenter released “Tears” as the second single off of “Man’s Best Friend” conjointly with the album, alongside an accompanying music video. The chaotic nature of the video matches the background instruments of “Tears,” with the heavy guitar creating the perfect mood for a “dance break.” As an opening track, the song sets the tone for the rest of the album, with its lively and energetic sound. Carpenter sings about wanting a guy to treat her right, with mundane tasks like washing the dishes and communicating being enough for her. Similar to some of her more risque songs, “Tears” resembles tracks from “Short n’ Sweet,” such as “Juno” and “Bed Chem,” with spicy but controversial lyrics that left fans with mixed opinions.

Best lyric: “A little communication, yes, that’s my ideal foreplay.”

Never Getting Laid (8/10)

“Never Getting Laid” begins with a low volume and synth tune, similar to the opening chords of “Don’t Smile,” the last track of Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet.” She sings in an overtly cheerful tone, with lyrics like, “Wish you a lifetime full of happiness,” giving the initial impression that she wants the best for her past partner. She then adds, “A forever of never getting laid,” politely expressing her hope that her partner lives a life of unwanted celibacy after they broke up. Carpenter never ceases to disappoint with her ability to create a single girl anthem that’s both humorous and poetic.

Best lyric: “Us girls are fun, but stressful, am I right?”

Goodbye (8.5/10)

On the ABBA-inspired, disco-style closing track, Carpenter sings about kissing her past relationship goodbye in different languages like Spanish and French. Giving the album a perfectly on-brand, bold send-off, Carpenter sings lyrics like “Goodbye means you’re losing me for life” and “Can’t have your cake and eat it too,” alerting her partner that their relationship is now over. The song is a spiteful yet cathartic conclusion to the album, with its bubbling harmonies and gratifying background instrumental.

Best lyric: “Forgive my French, but, f*ck you, ta-ta!”

When Did You Get Hot? (8.5/10)

“When Did You Get Hot?” arguably carries the most unique sound of all the songs on the album, with its sultry beat and lyrics. Carpenter sings about seeing someone for the first time after their physical appearance has seriously improved. The beginning verses hold a smooth tune, building anticipation for the upbeat chorus and reinforcing the song’s energetic vibe. The riff in the middle of the song reveals Carpenter’s vocal range, blending in with the rest of the song’s confident delivery.

Best lyric: “I bet your light rod’s, like, bigger than Zeus’s.”

Manchild (9/10)

Carpenter released “Manchild” on June 5 as the album’s first single. The song initially divided the fanbase, with some believing it doesn’t stand out or have Carpenter’s traditional flair. However, others argued that by sticking to true pop music, Carpenter is reclaiming her power as a number one pop artist, getting revenge on past relationships in an ‘80s retro outfit and glittery heels. Carpenter experiments with nods of country flair, creating an effortlessly catchy radio track.

Best lyric: “Never heard of self-care / Half your brain just ain’t there.”

My Man on Willpower (9/10)

“My Man on Willpower” hooks listeners in from the very beginning, with its unique opening chords and funky background synths. The song’s cheerful and optimistic harmonies contrast with the frustrated mood of the lyrics, with Carpenter singing about her partner who appeared to have sworn off sex. She sings about not understanding his sudden ability to resist her, while Carpenter is unable to demonstrate any form of self-control. The song is addictive, with a danceable beat and slight country undertones, showing resemblance to “Slim Pickins” from Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet.”

Best lyric: “What in the f*cked up romantic, dark comedy is this nightmare lately?”

We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night (9.5/10)

In “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” Carpenter sings about the downfall of staying in a toxic relationship, with a repeating cycle of fighting, having sex and “making amends.” Carpenter hints that despite both partners knowing they’re drifting apart, they continue to ignore the cracks in their relationship’s foundation, choosing to go back to each other. Towards the end of the song, Carpenter repeatedly sings, “We almost broke up again” in an attempt to show how dysfunctional relationships can be. The lyrics are smooth, showcasing Carpenter’s vocals and ability to appeal to her listeners’ emotions.

Best lyric: “I know how it looks, I know how it sounds / Least will give ‘em something to talk about.”

Go Go Juice (10/10)

“Go Go Juice” is the ideal representation of Carpenter’s songwriting style, with a satisfying blend of traditional pop and country undertones. With lyrics like “I’m just drinking to call someone,” and “Could be John or Larry, who’s to say,” Carpenter subtly references her past relationships by rhyming with their first names, like Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan. She sings about using drinking as an excuse to “call someone,” allowing listeners to imagine hearing the song in a bar on a night out. “Go Go Juice” is both fun and lighthearted, energizing her fans with every listen.

Best lyric: “Ain’t nobody safe when I’m a little bit drunk / A girl who knows her liquor is a girl who’s been dumped.”

Overall, Carpenter’s “Man’s Best Friend” delivers everything fans know her for — witty, catchy and passionate lyrics and songs. With standout tracks like “Go Go Juice” and “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night,” the album’s sound is the perfect mix of ‘80s retro and country pop. However, some songs like “House Tour” make it obvious that Carpenter could’ve benefitted from spending a little more time polishing lyrics. Regardless, in the words of Carpenter herself, “Man’s Best Friend” is both a “real party for heartbreak and a celebration of disappointment,” and a solid addition to her discography.