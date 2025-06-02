Ayuda: How a local organization serves immigrant communities

The fabled “American Dream” has built the nation over hundreds of years through its promise of equal opportunity and protection, but its reputation may soon change. In the past five months, the Trump administration has deported 139,000 immigrants, most undocumented, but some with legal status. Many removals have raised concerns about the constitutionality of President Trump’s border operation, such as Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s deportation to the Salvadoran CECOT mega-prison in March.

As part of his presidential campaign, Trump promised that on day one, he would implement the largest deportation program in American history. His plan aimed to deport 13 million immigrants who entered the country illegally and resume construction of a wall along the southern border. During his first 100 days in office, Trump signed executive orders overhauling U.S. immigration policies, while courts issued several orders to bar his actions. The initiatives have created fear among the U.S. immigrant population, sparking conflict between the executive and judicial branches.

Amid an uncertain political climate, one group offers support to vulnerable immigrants. Ayuda, a nonprofit organization, provides free legal, social and linguistic services to low-income immigrants and their families. The organization has multiple access points, with offices in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Ayuda was founded during the civil rights era of the 1960s. The organization began as “Ayuda Para El Consumidor” (Consumer Aid) — a student-led legal initiative from George Washington University Law School. The group developed in the wake of the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, which dismantled racially biased immigration quotas that favored certain nationalities. After securing a grant from the Meyer Foundation in 1973, the organization began to provide general civil legal services for the immigrant population in DC. Ayuda introduced social services in response to the 1986 Immigration Act & Temporary Protected Status and the 1994 Violence Against Women Act. In 2007, the DC Bar Foundation chose Ayuda to develop a legal interpreter bank and a language program to help immigrants learn English.

The nonprofit is still adjusting to the Trump administration’s recent crackdowns, according to Volunteer Coordinator Connor Paul. Federal authorities arrested two judges who were accused of interfering with immigration enforcement, highlighting the increased scrutiny on immigration attorneys and judges. Additionally, the administration rescinded grant funding for organizations that provide legal counseling to minors fleeing persecution, violence and trafficking. Despite these political developments, Ayuda’s Advocacy Program has not changed its aim to promote systemic change through community outreach and policy research.

In March, Ayuda’s Advocacy News denounced a memo issued by the Trump Administration that directed the Attorney General to investigate attorneys. The memo stated that some immigration lawyers coach their clients to lie on asylum applications. Ayuda argued that while the memo claims to promote professional ethics and national security, it targets immigration law firms and spreads misinformation to the public.

Paul said some of the most profound misconceptions about immigration are that immigrants don’t contribute to society, aren’t escaping real danger and come to the U.S. to take advantage of social services.

“The individuals who come here are some of the most resilient, determined hard-working individuals,” Paul said. “What they have to overcome to get to the border, let alone make a life for themselves in the country, very few — if any of us — would be able to accomplish that journey.”

Carmen Ruiz, originally from Venezuela, came to D.C. in 2004 on a work visa with the Inter-American Development Bank. She’s now the Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research. Ruiz says that while her immigration process has been relatively smooth, her experience isn’t common. With authorities linking crimes to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, Ruiz hopes to shed light on the negative attention and incidents the Trump administration has attributed to the Venezuelan community.

“It’s really hard to think that the perception out there is that all Venezuelans [have ties to gangs],” Ruiz said. “That’s just a sad minority… Part of what the community is trying to do is get the message across that we’re hard-working people and we are here to respect the law.”

Through its deep volunteer network, Ayuda emphasizes the role of advocacy and engagement in changing public misconceptions.

Volunteer programs like Ayuda’s English tutoring help clients navigate the workforce. According to Paul, one client has dramatically improved her fluency and is making her way through a Hemingway novel with the help of an instructor and tutor.

Ayuda’s volunteers contribute to several services, including office tasks like organizing the food pantry and diaper bank, as well as public outreach through kit distributions and instruction on public transportation usage. While the program is flexible and well-staffed, coordinating brings its challenges, Paul noted.

“One of the things I remind people is that volunteers are not employees,” Paul said. “But knowing that we have so many individuals who want to support us is not something that has been too drastic.”

Kasi Olson has been a volunteer at Ayuda for four months, transporting care packages containing food staples for clients. Olson says she likes how volunteer-friendly the operation is and how she feels she can make a difference.

As immigration policies continue to change and public opinion on the issue remains divided, Ayuda continues its mission, providing support to the low-income immigrant population in the D.C. metropolitan area.

“Times are very tough with federal funding cuts across a wide variety of grants and initiatives,” Paul said. “We are hoping to continue to weather these challenging times to support our clients as effectively as we can.”