Five new songs to add to your summer playlist

2024 was a memorable year for the music industry, with chart-topping albums, incredible tours and entertaining award shows. This standing impression created big shoes for artists to fill in 2025, whether through deluxe albums or long-anticipated songs from legends. Artists like Role Model and Lorde came through, releasing addictive music just five months into the year.

With summer approaching, more listeners are looking to curate the perfect playlist to encapsulate the feelings associated with the upcoming season. If you’re looking for an upbeat, positive vibe, the five songs below are a seamless mix that should make an appearance on everyone’s summer 2025 playlist.

“Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” by ROLE MODEL

Tucker Pillsbury, more commonly known as ROLE MODEL, released his sophomore album “Kansas Anymore” on July 19, 2024. Spending lots of time on the road, ROLE MODEL opened for Gracie Abrams’ “The Secret of Us Tour” and headlined his own “No Place Like Home Tour” in 2024 and 2025. He originally teased his new song “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” on TikTok, quickly drawing attention from fans and new listeners. It wasn’t until February 14, 2025 that he released the official deluxe album, “Kansas Anymore: The Longest Goodbye.” The song features a catchy tune that’s easy to dance to, leading up to the viral bridge that makes for the perfect background track on a hot, summer beach day.

“Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s music has been changing the music industry for years, but her most recent album, “Short n’ Sweet,” stands out among the rest. With an intimate blend of both sentimental and energetic songs, “Short n’ Sweet: Deluxe” was the cherry on top of an already enticing album, also released on February 14, 2025. The song “Busy Woman” has been a long time coming, initially introduced to fans last summer as a digital download. With its traditional pop production, “Busy Woman” is a representation of why Carpenter’s music attracts so many listeners from the opening lines of a song. Its fun and playful nature makes it a clear addition to a summer pop playlist.

“What I Want” by Morgan Wallen (feat. Tate McRae)

One of the more recent songs, “What I Want” is part of Morgan Wallen’s newest and longest album, “I’m The Problem,” featuring 37 songs. Collaborating with singer Tate McRae, the song mixes country and pop to create a track that works exceptionally well. The two may seem like an incompatible match on paper, but their chemistry is undeniable with the song’s unique sound and raw vulnerability. It’s easy to picture this fresh track blasting from a car speaker with the windows rolled down, driving along the coast. When looking to expand out of strictly pop music, this song is the ideal choice, adding a touch of country flair.

“What Was That” by Lorde

Her first new song in four years, Lorde released “What Was That” on April 24, 2025. It carries a passionate, hard-hitting tune that fits in perfectly with the rest of Lorde’s intricate discography. The song’s opening lines are quiet, but as it progresses, the heavy production and background instruments grow louder, drawing the listeners in. The saturated background synths spotlight her vocals, as she sings about her discontentment in a relationship. It’s edgy and ambitious, standing out among Lorde’s older albums and enhancing her typical music style.

“You Had To Be There” by Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Rising country artist Megan Moroney and veteran country legend Kenny Chesney have been friends for years, making appearances on each other’s tours, so it was no surprise when they released their collaboration on May 9, 2025. The song opens with a compelling guitar riff before diving into Moroney’s vocals, exploding during the chorus as the two sing together. Their charismatic delivery of the immersive lyrics makes the track an authentic country song that would sound incredible in a summer playlist. “You Had to Be There” matches the energy of “What I Want,” with both having a lively nature.

As the weather gets warmer, it’s time to create a playlist matching the summer’s energy. These five songs are the top choices, creating an unbeatable vibe and setting high standards.