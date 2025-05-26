Outdoor places to visit in Maryland this summer

As summer break approaches, many Bethesda residents often spend time in familiar places such as Bethesda Row and Montgomery Mall. However, Maryland’s outdoors offer more than shopping and dining. Numerous parks, trails and natural wonders are waiting to be discovered and explored. Apart from their scenic beauty, Maryland’s outdoors provide significant health benefits. Spending time outside boosts mental and physical health, reducing stress and improving attentiveness.

For those ready to explore outdoor areas, here are 10 Maryland destinations worth a visit.

Assateague Island State Park and National Seashore

Maryland’s only oceanfront park features wild horses, sandy beaches, salt marshes and maritime forests. About three hours from Bethesda, the park is free for cyclists and pedestrians but vehicles must pay to enter. Assateague Island boasts opportunities for wildlife watching, biking, hiking, kayaking and fishing.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitman Spanish teacher Karen Ledet visited Assateague over spring break. She said her favorite things about the park were its accessibility, proximity to cities, visitor center resources and wild horses.

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore

Fort McHenry played a key role in the 1814 Battle of Baltimore in 1814, the event that inspired The Star-Spangled Banner. The park’s focus is around the battle and song, offering numerous activities. Visitors can explore the site’s museum and programs, including flag-raising ceremonies. Entry to the historic fort building costs $15, but the grounds and other park buildings are free. The park is less than an hour from Bethesda and accessible via the Baltimore Water Taxi.

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park and State Park in Cambridge

The state park commemorating the work of Harriet Tubman includes a visitor center, a scenic byway and hiking trails. The park sits on the trailhead of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway — one of 31 All-American roads. The visitor center includes a research library, museum, store and information desk to orient visitors. All visitors may request ranger-led tours. The National Park Service hosts annual events, including a Black History Month celebration. The park is also close to the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. Entry is free, and the drive is about two hours from Bethesda.

Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County

The federal government established Catoctin in 1936 after extensive logging and agriculture devastated the land in the 18th and 19th centuries. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the park offers campgrounds, cabins, fishing streams, boulder fields and 25 miles of hiking trails. The trails and visitor center are accessible for people of all ages. The park offers an educational Junior Ranger activity booklet for younger explorers. In addition to the birds, chipmunks and other animals the park hosts, there’s a zoo close by for people interested in seeing more wildlife. The park is about an hour from Bethesda, and entry is free. Visitors may want to watch for road closures due to Catoctin’s proximity to Camp David, which often hosts presidential events.

Ted Beglin, Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 68 in Bethesda, recommends the campsites at Catoctin, which remain open in the winter and offer reservations for big youth or scout groups. He suggests visiting the hiking trails, where people often orienteer and rock climb.

“It has really nice campsites and really good hiking,” Beglin said “It’s a really nice park.”

Mallows Bay Park in Charles County

The marine sanctuary, home to the largest ship graveyard on the East Coast, lets visitors kayak alongside nearly 200 abandoned World War I era steamships and vessels, known as the “Ghost Fleet.” Visitors can fish, picnic, hike and access boating and wildlife viewing areas. The park is the habitat of ospreys, bald eagles, great blue herons and the red belly turtle. Entry to the park is free, but guided tours cost extra. Mallows Bay is about 75 minutes from Bethesda, located along an 18-square-mile section of the Potomac River.

Clara Barton National Historic Site in Glen Echo

Clara Barton, a Civil War nurse and founder of the American Red Cross, lived at this historic site 15 minutes from Whitman. The house, established as a national historic site in 1974, was also the headquarters and warehouse of the American Red Cross and temporarily developed as a farming operation. Visitors can take tours of her house and learn about her life. Tours and entry to the property are free.

Brookside Gardens in Wheaton

Part of Montgomery Parks, these gardens boast 50 acres of natural displays and often host special events. The park, designed by landscaper Hans Hanses, has expanded over the years to include themed areas like the Fragrance, Gude, Rose and Aquatic Gardens, as well as seasonal events such as a butterfly and caterpillar exhibition. There are also formal gardens, including the Perennial and Yew gardens, the Maple Terrace and two conservatories for winter visitors. Brookside Gardens is free and walkable, under half an hour from Bethesda.

Calvert Cliffs State Park in Lusby

Known for its fossil-rich beaches, Calvert Cliffs offers a fishing pond, picnic areas, a playground and 13 miles of hiking trails. As the cliffs are popular for fossil hunting, visitors have discovered over 600 fossil species on the beach. Activities include hunting in designated areas and cycling or horseback riding on the service road. Admission is $5 per vehicle for Maryland residents, and the cliffs are about an hour and a half from Bethesda.

Beglin noted that park officials prohibit fishing on the Calvert Cliffs beach, but he recommended the park for its beach and hiking versatility.

“You can go fossil and shark tooth hunting on the beach and there’s also a cool hike along this swampy inlet,” Beglin said. “You go to the beach, but you get a hike in first.”

Though the eroding shoreline and crumbling rock are good for fossil hunting, they can be dangerous for disabled or young visitors.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons

Spanning 30 acres, the sculpture garden features a quarter mile of trails lined with rotating sculptures and 3D art. The center hosts programs throughout the year, including seasonal gardens and other celebrations. Admission follows a “pay what you can” system, similar to the Smithsonian Museums in D.C., encouraging donations and requiring tickets in advance. The garden is about an hour and a half from Bethesda.

Salisbury Zoo in Salisbury

This 13-acre zoo is home to jaguars, bison, flamingos, dwarf goats and other animals. With Free admission and parking, many consider Salisbury Zoo as one of the finest small zoos in the country. It’s about two hours and 15 minutes from Bethesda.

Sophomore Alana Applebaum visited the Salisbury Zoo and said the most memorable animals were the eagles, alpacas and capybaras, though capybaras are no longer in exhibits. However, Applebaum suggests going to the Smithsonian National Zoo instead of the Salisbury Zoo for a closer, bigger zoo.

Many parks host festivals, celebrations and guided activities, often detailed in event calendars on park websites. The Maryland Park Service holds regular events in national and state parks during the warmer months, including youth fishing rodeos, festivals, cookoffs, fairs, campouts, holiday celebrations and park events like National Trails Day and World Ranger Day.

Maryland has 77 state parks and 18 national parks. Whether one is an avid hiker, history buff or art appreciator, the state offers outdoor spaces for a wide range of interests. In an increasingly digital age, many could benefit from unplugging, enjoying the warmer weather and reconnecting with nature.