Robert Shaver retires after 24 years at Whitman

As the bell signals the end of lunch, energetic chatter fills the room and students settle into their seats. However, Robert Shaver’s chemistry class has a lab to finish, so he quickly commands attention to the board. As instruction begins, a typical, monotonous afternoon is enlivened by the humor and enthusiasm of an experienced teacher.

Whitman teacher Robert Shaver didn’t initially plan on teaching chemistry, and after 41 years of teaching, he hadn’t planned on retiring. Nevertheless, last summer, while in Dewey Beach, Del., he realized it was time to end one of the most transformative periods of his life.

Shaver will retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, concluding his 24 years at Whitman. He has primarily taught on-level chemistry — a class and environment he says are well-suited for his teaching preferences. Although the path to this position wasn’t linear, it ultimately led to some of his most fulfilling teaching years.

While attending West Virginia University, Shaver was originally studying to become a dentist. After a challenging year in dentistry, he reevaluated his education and rediscovered his high school passion for sciences. Acknowledging his desire to coach sports in the future, he switched majors to pursue a career in education.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Shaver taught at Mead Senior High School and Glen Burnie High School in Anne Arundel County for 15 years while coaching both junior varsity and varsity softball. He then spent two years at Takoma Park Middle School in Montgomery County, where he stepped away from coaching. At his previous schools, he taught oceanography and marine biology — subjects that starkly contrast with the equations and compound naming involved in chemistry. Two years into his tenure at Takoma, Whitman administration offered him a job as a chemistry teacher.

Since arriving at Whitman in 2001, Shaver has witnessed the evolution of Whitman’s education system. He notes positive changes, particularly the increased focus on students’ well-being rather than solely on academic performance. Whitman’s supportive environment has made it Shaver’s favorite school to teach at.

“I like the kids,” Shaver said. “The people I work with are really good people who started with me way back when.”

Chemistry teacher Anne Marie O’Donoghue has known Shaver since his first day at Whitman. Shaver often visits her classroom during instruction to share teaching materials or catch up. She describes him as someone who pushes his students and fellow teachers to work hard while inspiring them to become better individuals.

“He’s a great teammate and really shows a great appreciation for life,” O’Donoghue said.

Shaver says the biggest lesson he’s learned from students throughout his career is the importance of humility and adaptability. His only regret is not teaching chemistry earlier.

“In the on-level class, it seems like I can help [the kids] more and explain things at their level,” said Shaver. “Everyone makes fun of me because I take so long to cover something seriously.”

Instructing around 150 students each year, Shaver has learned to be more attuned to their learning needs and what helps them succeed. With the semester drawing to a close, Sophomore Jolie Shaibani reflects on her positive experience in his class. She highlights his spirit and guidance in the classroom.

“He always tries to make little jokes, which really brightens my day,” Shaibani said. “I can feel that he cares. He’s a very good teacher.”

Whitman will soon say goodbye to one of its longest-serving chemistry teachers. As Shaver bids farewell to his colleagues, lifelong friends and students, he looks forward to new opportunities ahead. He hopes to spend his new free time reigniting his passion for golf and renovating his beach house.

Reflecting on his teaching journey, Shaver hopes students will remember him for his unwavering care and encouragement, as he always pushed them to reach their potential throughout the years.

“I would like everybody to think that I was a pretty darn good teacher,” Shaver said. “I’d hope they would think I did care, even if I didn’t express it the nicest, and I did my best to help as many kids as I could.”