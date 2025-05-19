A look into Greek life’s lasting legacy

Starting in the 17th century, Greek life organizations originally consisted of individuals who wished to discuss current events that universities considered inappropriate and college-level literature on a deeper level, attempting to work around college restrictions. Numerous institutions supported Greek life because it united students and encouraged educational growth. Today, the purpose of these organizations extends far beyond academics, opening up opportunities for college students to connect with their peers and explore their interests in future careers.

In 1776, former U.S. Representative John Heath founded one of the first Latin society chapters devoted to scholarships, Phi Beta Kappa, at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Phi Beta Kappa started as a minimally publicized secret society, but it has grown beyond that and is now a National Honors Society for liberal arts students.

For most of the 19th century, women did not have access to higher education, making fraternities — open to only male students — the only Greek organizations available. As women gained access to higher education towards the end of the 19th century, sororities quickly emerged. In 1882, Gamma Phi Beta surfaced at Syracuse University as the first official sorority.

Sororities and fraternities traditionally use Greek letters in their name to honor the ancient Greek tradition of scholarship, philosophy and leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

An important aspect of Greek life is philanthropy, with the goal of giving back to local communities and fostering a sense of responsibility in members. To emphasize this foundational value, many sororities and fraternities host charity events to raise money for causes they support and volunteer for non-profit organizations.

Whitman alum and Clemson University freshman Maeve Brogan (’24) is a member of Delta Gamma, which engages with the organization Service for Sight to support visually impaired students across North America.

“We complete fundraisers to give scholarships so the kids’ families can afford to go to school,” Brogan said.

Around the 1930s, sororities and fraternities began to branch out of strictly educational Greek organizations and experiment with other aspects of the “traditional” college experience, including parties and sports. This shift introduced the process of “rushing” or recruitment, where incoming freshmen rank which organizations they’re interested in and match with one at the end of the process. During “rush week,” students meet with current members, participate in social events and do research on each organization’s specialty. They also engage in interviews, helping the members develop a sense of the recruit’s personality.

At the end of the rush week, recruits attend “bid day,” where they receive a “bid” or invitation from a sorority or fraternity and become official members.

Once sororities initiate the new members, chapter offices will pair a “big sister” with a “little sister.” The new members list who they want as their “big,” typically selecting members with similar interests, and the sorority officials pick the matches accordingly. Chapters usually host events — the most common being coffee dates — to match the two individuals.

Nevada Brownfield, a sophomore at James Madison University and member of Alpha Delta Pi, credits her sorority as one of the biggest influences on her college experience.

“Joining Greek life was a huge decision for me, but it’s made me a better person,” Brownfield said. “I’ve become more social and outgoing, and I’ve built so many connections.”

However, some colleges have shifted away from allowing Greek life on campus due to recent scandals, mostly concerning hazing — subjecting an individual to abusive and often humiliating activities as a form of “initiation.” In May 2024, the University of Maryland temporarily suspended all Greek life organizations after receiving an anonymous complaint regarding serious hazing incidents that violated the school’s code of conduct. Court reports revealed that the hazing allegedly involved severe physical abuse towards the new members. After a thorough investigation, the university brought back most Greek life organizations, although the five organizations that violated the school’s code of conduct remain banned.

In 2013, Arizona State University expelled the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter after one of its members drowned while binge drinking at a fraternity event. According to the autopsy, his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. The specific chapter faced investigations regarding hazing before this incident, leading some to the assumption that his fraternity brothers pressured him into drinking such a vast amount of alcohol.

“I think people tend to steer away from [Greek life] because there’s a lot of negative stereotypes,” Brogan said. “They had us go through a lot of anti-hazing training, though, to make us feel more comfortable.”

Congress passed the “Stop Campus Hazing Act” to combat this prevalent issue, Dec. 23, 2024. The act requires each institution of higher education to disclose hazing incidents to campus security or local police in its annual security report. It also required a campus hazing transparency report summarizing any findings that violate the student code of conduct.

Universities have taken additional steps to prevent excessive party culture and unwarranted pressure during recruitment. Universities often define the boundaries for hazing and the consequences if hazing becomes an issue.

Additionally, introducing “pre-professional” Greek organizations allowed colleges to showcase their interest in effectively preparing students for future career paths. For example, Delta Sigma Pi is a co-ed professional fraternity specializing in business majors and leadership. Delta Sigma Pi says it promotes diversity through its inclusive culture, ethical standards and structure. A significant goal for pre-professional fraternities is to assist students in making connections and experiences that will build their networking skills and support their future careers. With more professional fraternities like Delta Sigma Pi emerging, Greek organizations are becoming more diverse. Shifting away from excessive partying and hazing and focusing on creating an inclusive environment, colleges are opening a new door for Greek organizations.

Greek life has gained significant traction at many southern schools in particular. For example, around 10,000 students participate in several Greek organizations at Auburn University in Alabama. Mckenzie Deener, a freshman at Auburn, chose her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, because she wanted to surround herself with girls who reflected her values.

“I rushed the fall of my freshman year, and the girls were some of the first people I met,” Deener said. “Sororities provide a sense of community with people who will support you.”