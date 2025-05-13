The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The price of play: How rising costs are impacting youth sports

By Kavya Rajani
May 13, 2025
Vassili Prokopenko
The pressure to play on elite teams is high, especially in competitive communities like Whitman and at neighboring schools.

The cost of youth sports is skyrocketing, with families spending anywhere from five hundred dollars to five figures just to keep their children in the game. In affluent areas such as Bethesda, the pressure to invest in the top local teams, private training and travel tournaments has never been higher.

The cost of youth travel sports has surged in recent years, transforming what was once a fun recreational activity into a demanding financial commitment for families across the country. Factors such as uniforms, membership fees, travel and equipment costs begin to quickly add up to thousands of dollars that families spend each year. 

The pressure to play on elite teams is high, especially in competitive communities like Whitman and at neighboring schools. Athletes can join club teams as young as three years old, up until the age of 18. This means some parents are paying an annual participation fee of around $900 for 15 years, per child. In addition to the cost of participating, expenses throughout the year add up to hundreds of dollars more. Panama Jackson is a columnist and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network in Washington, D.C. With two sons passionate about soccer, Jackson spoke on being “priced out” of these athletic programs. 

“At their current ages of eight and nine, we have to pay over $2,000 per year, per kid, to register to play for their clubs for the year,” Jackson said. “That doesn’t include uniforms or travel.”

Story continues below advertisement

Many of these programs include travel tournaments that are anywhere from a one-hour drive to a plane ride across the country. Depending on the sport, this can mean between $100 and $600 spent on transportation for one weekend alone. Equipment is another huge charge that families may overlook. Sophomore and club soccer player Kaitlyn Garrett highlights these costs. 

“There’s always customization options for gear in sports, and coaches say that it’s optional, but it’s not really optional,” Garrett said. “So that is an additional cost just to get a little sticker or something stitched on.”

While these costs may not affect many families in the affluent Bethesda community, they limit thousands of young athletes in Montgomery County and around the country. According to a CNBC article, 11% of families nationwide take on debt just to keep their children in club sports. Despite these sacrifices, many people continue to struggle to keep up with the escalating expenditures of travel, equipment and training. As a result, low-income children are at a significant disadvantage in competing against their wealthier peers. Jackson highlighted this with friends and family who are in a lower financial position than him.

“Sports like swimming, golf, soccer, lacrosse trend highly in largely white, suburban enclaves,” Jackson said. “But if we don’t keep them in a truly developmental system, they’ll be behind the kids who do.”

In most cases, high school and college scouts recruit at travel tournaments, making it difficult for athletes outside of these competitive programs to gain attention. Even socially, children who do not participate in club sports may feel alienated as their peers bond over team travels, weekend tournaments and year-round practice. Many families are now pressured to pay to ensure their child does not lose out on opportunities, both athletically and socially.

Due to rising costs and growing concerns, many national initiatives have emerged to address these challenges. All Kids Play is an organization dedicated to offering underprivileged children the chance to engage in sports. It provides individual and team grants, supplying funds to families and communities that cannot afford youth sports. Moreover, numerous sports programs, including USA Cheer, have established donation pages to help support youth athletics. These resources offer information, budgeting assistance and financial aid to families in need.

Many schools have also assisted in minimizing the financial gap for young athletes. Middle schools lack the variety and opportunity of sports that high schools often offer. However, some counties are making changes that are slowly spreading across the country. With a $600,000 investment, Fairfax County started track and cross-country teams in its middle schools. The county’s superintendent Michelle Reid, spoke on the new program to The Washington Post. 

 “The goal of the investment is as much about promoting mental health as it is physical health,” Reid said. “Nearly 2,000 students participated in the district’s first cross country meet this fall.”

Although these measures have helped to address cost issues, the expense of participating in competitive sports still remains too high for many low-income families. As the demand for elite programs increases, so does the gap between those who can and cannot afford to participate. Until significant changes are made to ensure that all families have access to youth sports, this cost disparity will remain prevalent.

