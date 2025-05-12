The Black & White’s top ten 2025 Met Gala looks

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted their annual Met Gala on May 5 in New York City. Fashion icons showcased their interpretations of this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The exhibition explores Black dandyism and the role of fashion in shaping African American identity throughout history. Today, Black dandyism often includes sharp tailoring, bold colors and adventurous accessorization. Here are The Black and White’s top ten looks of the 2025 Met Gala.

10 – Joey King in Miu Miu

Actress Joey King impressed the crowd in a custom emerald green suit by the luxury clothing brand Miu Miu. Crystal embellishments adorned the fitted suit, and a checkered shirt paired with a dimensional tie made for a cohesive range of designs. While the suit lacked originality in its shape and style, King accessorized lavishly to compensate. Between the juxtaposed patterns and various textures, King nailed the theme’s experimental nature.

9 – Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith sported a leather Burberry piece inspired by Black equestrian Selika Lazevski. The outfit reworked traditional tailcoats into a modern-day masterpiece through broad shoulders and intricate tailoring, mimicking the Victorian style worn by Lazevski over a century ago. Although the set lacked a variety of patterns, Turner-Smith successfully blended historical references with current trends for an unforgettable look.

8 – Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain

Notable playwright and Met Gala host committee member Jeremy O. Harris owned the Blue Carpet in a Balmain original, featuring a navy overcoat and fitted white pants. The star of the show, however, was Harris’ custom-made ring, which displayed a portrait of himself in 19th-century attire. Although Harris’ simplistic take on Black dandyism made for a less eye-catching look than others, it still accurately portrayed the theme.

7 – Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner

Formula One driver and Met Gala co-chair Lewis Hamilton took viewers’ breaths away in a cropped ivory jacket with matching ivory pants, draped in white pearls. Hamilton accessorized the look with brooches fastened on his jacket and beret, embellished with gold and diamond accents. The suit was slightly underwhelming in terms of color, but it successfully embodied the “Tailored for You” dress code through its structure and intentionality.

6 – Cardi B in Burberry

American rapper Cardi B exceeded the public’s already-high expectations in a green Burberry suit and velvet coat. The look expressed the nonconformity of dandyism while incorporating her original personality, as well as highlighting the staples of the Black dandy. However, the suit’s style was nothing new that night, having been seen on several others such as Turner-Smith and Angela Bassett. Nevertheless, Cardi B continued her strong appearances at the Met Gala with this one-of-a-kind piece.

5 – Teyana Taylor in Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor, an all-around icon in the entertainment industry, made her mark with a remarkable scarlet suit. Styled by Ruth E. Carter, an Academy Award-winning costume designer, Taylor wore a pinstripe zoot suit and burgundy cape pulled together with an ostrich feather top hat. The suit paid tribute to the historical significance of zoot suits to Black Americans, as they were illegal in the 1940s and worn as a symbol of rebellion and cultural pride. Through the incorporation of history into a striking tailored suit, Taylor has earned her spot in the top five looks of the night.

4 – Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Renowned actress Zendaya defined “less is more” in this custom Louis Vuitton zoot suit. The clean-cut tuxedo and wide-brim hat were nods to the power-dressing era of the late 1900s, striking a perfect balance between class and confidence. The simplicity of this look offers a fresh take on the “Tailoring Black Style” theme, making for one of the year’s strongest looks.

3 – Doechii in Louis Vuitton

American rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii dominated the carpet in full Louis Vuitton, a classic brand of the Black dandy era. Checkered shorts brought a modern-day feel to the look, and burgundy accents in her bow and shoes perfectly complemented the monogram jacket. Doechii set the bar high for future Met Galas with this flawlessly on-theme look.

2 – Colman Domingo in Valentino

Actor and Met Gala co-chair Colman Domingo showed up and showed out in a floor-length royal blue cloak by Valentino. He made a stunning transformation by later shedding the cloak, revealing a black and white plaid jacket paired with a polka dotted tie and flower brooch. Domingo exemplified dandyism through his layering of patterns, showcasing his personality while hitting the theme on target.

1 – Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne

Artist Janelle Monáe secures first place for this year’s Met Gala in a Thom Browne original. After dropping a tuxedo-imprinted cloak, Monáe revealed a layered suit, illustrating the concept of “time-traveling” dandyism — a representation of how her past shapes her future. Through the use of contrasting colors and a diverse range of patterns and textures, Monáe wins the most avant-garde look of the night.

The 2025 Met Gala posed a difficult theme for its attendees by leaving much room for interpretation and creativity. However, this year’s guests did not disappoint, as they impressively incorporated their individual personalities into the theme’s historical value. The guests’ performances this year illustrate the Met Gala’s ongoing originality and significance in the fashion industry.

all embedded images credits to @metgalaofficial_ via Instagram