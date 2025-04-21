The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Maryland faces budget crisis, lawmakers seek solutions

By Noah Bloom
April 20, 2025
John Guccione via pexels
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said lawmakers must find hundreds of millions in additional budget cuts to close the deficit beyond the $2 billion in reductions proposed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Maryland is facing a projected $3 billion budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2026, beginning July 1, 2025. Analysts warn that the state’s budget outlook is worse than during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009. 

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said lawmakers must find hundreds of millions in additional budget cuts to close the deficit beyond the $2 billion in reductions proposed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

“We are deeply going through the budget and looking for every place we can make additional adjustments in cuts,” Ferguson told reporters, Feb. 11.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll shows that voters oppose some of Moore’s proposed cuts to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Blueprint, a 2021 law that increases public education funding, is one of the state’s most expensive initiatives.

Story continues below advertisement

Among Moore’s proposals, limiting teacher pay raises drew the strongest opposition, with 76% of voters against and 19% in favor. The Blueprint originally called for increased teacher planning time, but Moore suggested continuing current levels to prioritize hiring more teachers — an idea that garnered the most approval, with 76% voter support.

Additionally, 58% of voters opposed Moore’s proposals to freeze extra services for high-poverty schools and delay prekindergarten expansion.

Maryland began covering AP exam fees for all students regardless of income in the 2023–2024 school year. However, the state’s Association of Superintendents recommended limiting coverage to only low-income students to reduce budget constraints. About half of voters support this change, which would require many students to pay the $99 fee for most exams.

Advocates resisted the proposed cuts to the Blueprint during a four-hour legislative hearing, Feb. 19. Moore did not attend but sent aides to summarize the bills and answer lawmakers’ questions. Moore’s Chief of Staff, Fagan Harris, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the Blueprint.

“This governor is committed to seeing the Blueprint through,” Harris said. “That’s why we’re proposing this legislation.”

Superintendents, teachers and educators testified against the bill, warning that funding cuts to education could have serious consequences. Lawmakers scrutinized the proposals for a variety of reasons. Democrats largely opposed reductions affecting underprivileged students, while Republicans argued the cuts did not go far enough to address the Blueprint’s financial burden.

Maryland’s public universities could eliminate 400 jobs as part of Moore’s proposed $111 million reduction to the University System of Maryland. Officials plan to cut unfilled vacancies and temporary positions, saving about $45 million. The remaining $55 million in reductions would likely come from decreased financial allocation to student aid, supplies and travel expenses.

Moore also proposed tax changes that would raise taxes for wealthy residents while lowering them for low-income individuals. His plan would eliminate itemized deductions, which allow taxpayers to lower taxable income through expenses like charitable donations, medical expenses and mortgage interest. In exchange, Moore proposed doubling the standard deductions for all residents, increasing the portion of income that remains untaxed.

He also suggested a 75-cent delivery fee on large-company orders and tax increases on sports betting and cannabis. According to the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, these changes applied to 2023 tax returns would have generated about $600 million to help close the deficit.

Further complicating Maryland’s budgetary challenges, the Trump administration plans Medicaid cuts and federal job eliminations. Medicaid currently covers about 1.8 million low-income Maryland residents, providing free or low-cost health insurance. Federal cuts would force the state to increase spending or reduce coverage, potentially leaving vulnerable residents without essential healthcare. The Trump administration has already laid off tens of thousands of federal workers, which economists predict could become the largest job cut in U.S. history, negatively impacting local economies.

On Feb. 20, the Moore administration announced that budget cuts for the Developmental Disabilities Association (DDA) would be delayed until July 1. The decision followed significant opposition to $200 million in proposed cuts, including a rally outside the Maryland State House that drew hundreds of advocates.

State health officials said the cuts are necessary to curb the DDA’s unsustainable expenses. While delayed until Fiscal Year 2026, the cuts remain a concern as advocates continue pressing lawmakers to protect DDA funding.

Maryland’s paid family leave program was set to begin in July 2025, but state officials have proposed an 18-month delay due to budget constraints. The Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program has already faced previous setbacks, and supporters argue that Maryland families cannot afford further delays to the long-awaited program.

Emily Shetty, a delegate from Montgomery County, proposed a statewide two-cents-per-ounce excise tax on sugary drinks, syrups and powders. While no state currently imposes a statewide tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, several cities have implemented similar measures. The proposed tax could generate about $500 million annually, directing funds toward free school meals and childcare subsidies, and addressing the budget deficit.

In his annual State of the State address, Moore urged elected officials to be ready to make tough decisions to resolve Maryland’s fiscal challenges. He called for bipartisan cooperation to tackle the crisis.

“Let’s put the politics to the side,” Moore said. “Let’s answer this crisis with courage. Let’s rally together as one state and as one people, and let’s render these two storms, as we always have and as we always will, together.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The protest in D.C. took place around the monuments and the National Mall, where crowds held up signs supporting reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, Social Security and veterans’ benefits, while also opposing tariffs.
Whitman students rally in D.C. for “Hands Off!” protest
The evening opened with introductions, followed by a dialogue between Smith and managing editor of The Atlantic Griff Witte.
New York Times bestselling author Clint Smith speaks at B-CC
Students represented their countries by serving traditional foods and educating other students and families on their culture. 
Photo of the Day, 4/9: Whitman’s International Night
The Division of Pupil Personnel and Attendance Services (DPPAS) reviews all COSA requests, processing between 3,000 to 4,000 annually.
MCPS updates Change of School Assignment process
MCPS identifies four priorities for changing school boundaries: promoting diverse student bodies, maintaining proximity to students’ homes, minimizing educational disruptions and ensuring fiscal responsibility.
MCPS launches boundary studies to establish new attendance zones
Many U.S. colleges and universities award credit for AP exams and typically grant exemptions from entry-level courses to students who score four or five.
College Board to offer two new AP Kickstart courses
More in Spotlight
Now consisting of over 3,000 franchises, the company has grown exponentially, generating nearly $17 billion in sales in 2021. 
Is it really immoral to eat at Chick-fil-A?
The restaurant blends culturally Jewish and Mediterranean flavors with the soul of American barbeque.
The B&W's review of Silver & Son’s BBQ
The evolution of national sports television played a significant role in bringing sports events to a broader audience, marking an important milestone in the history of televised sports in America.
From bleachers to screens: the evolution of sports viewing in America
In the game, participants play from the point of view of a student caught in a school shooting.
“The Final Exam”: a battleground for political commentary
Although some food critics have deemed Crumbl’s cookies “too sweet” or disparaged their excessive size, the store’s marketing techniques and online presence made it an excessively popular brand, especially among teenagers.
Using TikTok to sell cookies: The Crumbl branding strategy
When fans fixate on the traits that make each character unique, producers are incentivized to exaggerate those traits to fit fans’ expectations. As a result, characters slowly become increasingly hyperbolic and oversimplified caricatures of themselves. 
Why your favorite TV show might need to call it quits
About the Contributor
Noah Bloom, Feature Editor