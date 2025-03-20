Beyond the game: the fight for female coaches in sports

From Coco Gauff dominating tennis courts to Simone Biles redefining gymnastics, female athletes constantly achieve new heights and inspire generations of young women. However, on the sidelines, a different picture emerges. Despite progression and triumph as athletes, women remain severely underrepresented in coaching roles across all levels of sports. The lack of representation not only limits opportunities for women but also deprives athletes of valuable mentorship.

Despite significant progress on the field, women still account for less than 25% of head coaches in NCAA women’s sports, and female coaches are practically nonexistent in men’s sports. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, only 13% of all coaches were women.

This imbalance can be traced back to deep-rooted societal norms and systemic barriers. Historically, men have dominated sports leadership roles, but this doesn’t inherently mean men are more suited for coaching — only that societal structures have perpetuated this perception. Traditional gender roles and patriarchal ideologies discourage women from pursuing coaching careers, and institutions make it harder for women who do choose to seek those positions by typically placing them at lower levels. These challenges are further exacerbated by the lack of female role models in coaching, resulting in a cycle of underrepresentation.

In Dec. 2024, Penn State defeated Louisville to take the NCAA Division 1 women’s volleyball championship. With that win, Katie Schumacher-Cawley made history as the first female head coach to achieve this staggering feat. Junior and varsity volleyball athlete Eliza Lowe said she was astonished that this milestone hadn’t been reached sooner.

“It was a huge milestone in women’s volleyball, but it was definitely shocking to learn that a female coach has never won the national championship before 2024, since volleyball is primarily a women’s sport,” Lowe said. “There aren’t enough female coaches, but I believe that will change with time.”

Increasing the number of female coaches on the field isn’t just a matter of equity — it’s a game-changer for athletes and teams alike. Studies show that diversifying coaching fosters a more inclusive team culture, resulting in better performance. Female coaches can bring unique perspectives that enhance player development and support, especially for female athletes, by addressing crucial areas like women’s health and injury prevention.

Whitman girls JV soccer coach Michelle Innerarity stressed the transformative impact of representation in leadership roles, particularly for young athletes.

“There are countless benefits to having female coaches on and off the field,” Innerarity said. “Seeing knowledgeable women in leadership roles helps students believe that they can achieve certain goals — female athletes can find comfort in finding that their coaches can relate to them closely.”

While men primarily coach women’s sports, the number of women coaching men’s sports is practically nonexistent. Nevertheless, in Oct. 2024, Jessica Campbell broke boundaries as the first woman in NHL history to have a coaching role as the official assistant coach of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken’s affiliated AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, found great success under Campbell’s assistant coaching, where she coached the forwards and ran power plays. The Firebirds made two consecutive Calder Cup finals under Campbell, catapulting her coaching career to head NHL coaches around North America. With her great success, Campbell continues to inspire women not to shy away from coaching men’s sports.

Another trailblazer in the coaching world is Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team. Staley, a five-time WNBA All-Star recipient and three-time Olympic gold medalist herself, led the Carolina Gamecocks to three NCAA championships and the USA Olympic team to a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, cementing her legacy in the basketball hall-of-fame.

Beyond her achievements on the court, she is a passionate advocate for increasing the opportunities available for women in coaching, constantly underscoring the need for young women to see themselves in leadership positions. Staley’s immense success has inspired many, yet statistics still show there’s a long way to go to achieve full equity in coaching roles.

Coach Theresa Vaghi is in her third year as head coach of Whitman Swim and Dive for both boys and girls. Vaghi coached boys swim to States victory in the 2022-2023 season.

“At times, I have felt that being a female, I feel less respect than what is given to my male counterparts,” Vaghi said. “Nevertheless, I would advise young women to go for it and not let fear of what is typically a man’s occupation hold you back from what you want to do.”

Organizations such as the Women’s Sports Foundation and WeCOACH are actively working to close this gap. Mentorship programs, leadership training and advocacy initiatives aim to break down barriers and make pathways for future generations of female coaches.

The successes of Schumacher-Cawley, Campbell and Stanley prove that women can excel as leaders in the sports industry. By celebrating their accomplishments and addressing the systemic challenges that hinder progress, the sports industry can take significant steps toward greater gender equity in coaching — a shift that will benefit not only women but the entire world of athletics.