Karoline Leavitt redefines media in the White House

By Rishith Alimchandani
March 17, 2025
@PhotonikNAFO via X
The Trump administration is taking steps to redefine traditional press by creating new applications for press credentials and introducing new media seats in the briefing room.

Since taking office Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has signed approximately 50 executive orders targeting topics such as illegal immigration, climate change, foreign policy and federal diversity programs. These policy changes have continued to evolve the media’s relationship with the federal government. 

The Trump administration is taking steps to redefine traditional press by creating new applications for press credentials and introducing new media seats in the briefing room. These openings allow podcasters, social media influencers and nontraditional journalists to apply for press credentials and participate in White House briefings. 

In the midst of this transformation, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emerged with a key role in dictating media guidelines, gaining traction online with younger audiences. President Trump appointed 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt as the White House Press Secretary in 2024, making her the youngest person to hold this coveted position. Many social media users praise Leavitt for her confrontational speaking, and her White House briefs contain heated exchanges with journalists and garner millions of views. However, users also criticize Leavitt for undermining democratic government officials and using false Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reports to support arguments.

Sophomore and journalism student Kaitlyn Garrett said the new spotlight on unorthodox media in the White House could have negative consequences.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new seats for different journalists might be helpful,” Garrett said. “However, it could also take away opportunities from hardworking journalists that write more in-depth and reliable articles.”

Recently, President Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. He issued the order just a few days after his inauguration, and the Board on Geographic Names officially changed the name shortly afterward. With all federal agencies and notable navigation websites adopting the updated name, Trump has also stated that media outlets failing to comply with Trump’s changes will not be welcome in the White House press conferences.

The White House barred Associated Press (AP) journalist Julie Pace from attending an executive order signing after the publication continued to refer to the gulf as the Gulf of Mexico. The administration announced they would revoke AP’s White House complex credentials, citing the outlet’s ignorance of the lawful geographic name change. While the administration insists on following all executive orders, the AP argues that revoking journalists’ credentials as a penalty violates the First Amendment, as publications should be free to make editorial decisions they deem necessary.

Student Government Association treasurer and Junior Hugh Golub said people should give new policies a chance.

“I think it’s a promotion of the First Amendment, and the Trump administration isn’t destroying legacy media completely,” Golub said. “I think it’s making space for newer and underfunded journalists to have a voice.”

New media policies have changed the relationship between the media and the American people, with some viewing it as a democratization of media and others arguing it weakens journalistic integrity. As unconventional reporters are given new platforms and press rights are contested, the relationship between the media and the White House continues to transform in unpredictable ways.

