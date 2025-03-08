The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Boys Basketball overcomes B-CC 62–58 in overtime nailbiter to win regional finals

By Kavya Rajani
March 8, 2025

The boys’ basketball team (19–3) defeated the Bethesda Chevy-Chase Barons (14–10) 61–58 on Thursday night. With back-and-forth scoring throughout the game, the energy was wild both on the court and in the stands in this intense Battle of Bethesda. 

The Vikings started strong with a small lead in the first few minutes—but this didn’t last long. Countless missed three-pointers and slow defense from Whitman allowed the Barons to close the gap ending the first quarter 14–14. 

In the second quarter, the Vikings tightened their defense but lost energy on the other side of the court. Unforced turnovers limited Whitman’s momentum and hasty shots led to less possession time. The score remained close, but the Vikes trailed the Barons 23–22 at the end of the first half. 

The second half was more of the same, with constant back-and-forth score changes. Sophomore Max Williams dominated the paint, securing many floaters and easy shots for Whitman. On defense, senior Sean Curran took numerous charges, resulting in more opportunities for the Vikes and bringing up the team’s energy. Still, the Barons brought full intensity to this regional final. 

Story continues below advertisement

With less than one minute left in the game, Whitman led 52–51. The intensity increased as a jump-ball call from the refs resulted in a huge opportunity for the Barons. However, the Vikings pressured each player extremely well, causing the B-CC guard to surpass the allotted five seconds to inbound the ball, which gave the ball back to Whitman. Shortly after, a reckless foul against the Barons gave senior Titian DeRosa two free throws to widen the score gap to 54–51. 

With 0.6 seconds remaining, the crowd thought the game was in Whitman’s hands. Yet, a foul against sophomore Max Williams on a B-CC lay-up resulted in an and-one for the Barons, and the game went to overtime with the score at 54–54. The energy in the crowd and on the court was immense, knowing how important the game was for both teams. 

The four-minute overtime remained close, and Whitman held possession for the last couple of minutes. The Vikings were down by two with 34 seconds left, and a foul on Titian DeRosa pushed them back to a tie of 58–58. Just moments later, DeRosa got back to the line and took the lead 60–58 after a costly foul was called on the Barons with only 1.7 seconds left in the game. Finally, an intentional foul from the Barons on senior Evan Brown secured the last point of the game for Whitman. 

This regional win for Whitman pushes them to the state quarterfinals where they will look to continue their winning streak and face Springbrook at home, on Saturday, Mar. 8th at 2:00 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on B-CC in Regional Finals
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on B-CC in Regional Finals
Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–45 in regional semi-finals
Boys Basketball demolishes Churchill 72–45 in regional semi-finals
Girls Basketball falls to B-CC in regional semifinals 63–55
Girls Basketball falls to B-CC in regional semifinals 63–55
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on Churchill in second round of playoffs
LIVE: Boys Basketball takes on Churchill in second round of playoffs
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Swim and Dive competes at state championships
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
Girls Basketball demolishes Quince Orchard 67–21 in regional quarterfinal
More in Spotlight
In addition to Herbert’s retirement, Assistant Coach Kenneth Heckert will also be stepping down. The two teachers have a unique relationship compared to other teacher duos at Whitman, having grown up together in Philadelphia. Heckert and Herbert have been long-time friends and continue their relationship with neighboring houses and classrooms.
Varsity girls’ soccer coach Gregory Herbert retires after 20 years
The dance will be held in the main Whitman gym from 9 to 11 p.m., with the doors closing at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the GoFan app. 
Whitman SGA hosts Spring Fling Dance
Senior Kathryn Edmonds, who starred as Pippin in the show, has been a part of Whitman Drama since her freshman year.
Whitman Drama returns with winter musical Pippin
Quizbowl is a fast-paced, buzzer-based competition that tests players on various academic and non-academic subjects, including history, literature, science, math and pop culture. Each team consists of four players who compete head-to-head against another team.
Whitman Quizbowl team advances to the finals
During the Lunar New Year, families hold many traditions. On New Year’s Eve, families gather to eat dinner together. Elders often give “Hong Bao” — red envelopes filled with money — to children.
Fostering community: 2025 Lunar New Year Celebrations
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
About the Contributors
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco
Declan Waterman
Declan Waterman, Photographer
Grade 12