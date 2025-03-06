The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman SGA hosts Spring Fling Dance

By Allegra Bai
March 6, 2025
Sonia Weliwitigoda
The Whitman Student Government Association (SGA) will host a new Spring Fling dance for their annual Charity Month, March 8. 

The dance will be held in the main Whitman gym from 9 to 11 p.m., with the doors closing at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the GoFan app. 

Suggested attire for the event includes floral and spring dresses, khaki pants, polos and linen shirts. The SGA has arranged catered food and drinks, music and a photo booth to enhance the dance. 

Senior and Dance Committee Chair Faith Howell said student requests inspired the dance, which aims to revive school dance culture at Whitman since the administration removed the homecoming dance after the pandemic. 

“Over the past two years, students have asked for a winter or spring dance,” Howell said. “This is a brand-new event with its own vibe, and we hope everyone has an amazing time and wants to keep it going for years to come.”

All ticket sales revenue will contribute to the SGA’s Charity Month goals. This year, the SGA is fundraising for Nourishing Bethesda, a nonprofit that provides food to families and individuals in need. Proceeds from the dance will support community members struggling with food insecurity. 

Whitman hosted the “Cupid Shuffle” dance last year and the year before. The dance was also a Charity Month event, themed on Valentine’s Day. According to Howell, the SGA is not holding the “Cupid Shuffle” this year because of limited room in its schedule. Howell also said that Spring Fling is not a replacement for the “Cupid Shuffle,” and the two events are unrelated.  

Some students remain unsure about the dance’s details. Sophomore Tess Megary said she is uncertain about the details but is looking forward to it.

“I’m slightly confused about what it is and what to expect,” Megary said. “Overall, I am excited to have a fun night with my friends.”

