The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Whitman Quizbowl team advances to the finals

By Phoebe Gordon
March 5, 2025
Selina Ding
Quizbowl is a fast-paced, buzzer-based competition that tests players on various academic and non-academic subjects, including history, literature, science, math and pop culture. Each team consists of four players who compete head-to-head against another team.

The Whitman Quizbowl team placed seventh out of 24 teams at the Montgomery Academic Beltway League (MABL) competition, Feb. 6. Their overall score of 7,853 secured them a spot in the final competition for the first time since Whitman teacher Micheal Negrin became coach. 

The team opened the competition with a 435-355 victory over Quince Orchard High School. They defeated Sandy Spring Friends School 505-345 in the second round. However, they fell to Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the third round with a 430-290 loss. 

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School hosted the final championship competition Feb. 21, where the Whitman Quizbowl team placed sixth out of eight schools. 

Quizbowl is a fast-paced, buzzer-based competition that tests players on various academic and non-academic subjects, including history, literature, science, math and pop culture. Each team consists of four players who compete head-to-head against another team.

Story continues below advertisement

The game operates on a buzzer system, allowing players to interrupt a question while being read if they know the answer. While players answer these questions individually, correct responses enable teams to earn additional points through a three-part bonus, increasing difficulty and value.

Negrin praised the team for their hard work and credited them for advancing to the finals. He said his primary role is building the most effective team and maintaining morale after tough losses.

“We practice a lot, we are very dedicated — and I think that’s what did it,” Negrin said. “Our team is really good at buzzing in and then trying to figure out what the question is actually asking to come up with an answer.” 

Earlier in the season, Whitman lost in the first round of the televised quizbowl competition “It’s Academic” to Sandy Spring Friends School. “It’s Academic” airs on PBS and features local D.C. high school teams competing head-to-head in various quiz bowl rounds. 

Senior Team Captain Gavin Evans said his favorite moment of the season was defeating Sandy Spring Friends School at the MABL competition after losing to them in the first round of “It’s Academic.” 

“For Sandy Spring, we knew going into it that it was going to be tough,” Evans said. “They were number one in the league and only had one loss during the season to Poolesville. We go into every game thinking that anything can happen if we have a good day, and we did.” 

The Whitman team practices twice weekly, reviewing past quiz bowl question packets and using buzzers to sharpen their skills for competitions. Entering the semifinals as the 11th-ranked team in the league, Whitman climbed to the seventh spot by the end of the competition.

Junior Jack Pelmoter is proud of the team’s progress this season, especially its victory over top-seeded Sandy Springs at the MABL tournament. 

“It’s a lot of fun. Mr. Negrin is a great coach, and the team has a great community,” Pelmotor said. “The team is super low pressure, and I highly recommend anyone interested to join the team next year.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The board will submit the budget to the Montgomery County Executive and County Council for consideration Feb. 28. Final approval is expected May 22. The board plans to adopt the finalized budget June 10.
Board of Education adopts 2026 Operating Budget
DEI programs, which aim to create diverse and equitable workplaces, have roots in the Civil Rights Movement. These programs often include employee diversity training and hiring practices prioritizing workplace diversity.
Boycotts emerge against companies rolling back DEI programs
Governor Wes Moore submitted his recommendations to select Crosslands High School junior O’Marie Barnes to serve as Maryland’s 2025-2026 State SMOB, Feb. 18.
Gov. Moore confirms Crossland junior O’Marie Barnes as Maryland’s 2025-2026 State SMOB
MCPD arrests one suspect following B-CC lockdown
MCPD arrests one suspect following B-CC lockdown
Outside of student engagement, book bans limit children’s intellectual and emotional growth, stifling critical thinking skills and reducing empathy. Book bans have narrowed curriculum choices, and teachers have struggled to create a lesson plan that both fulfills school requirements and abides by book bans.
Local parents continue lobby against elementary LGBTQ+ books
Photo taken from USAID panel held Feb. 4, open to Georgetown University students.
Georgetown professors host panel discussing USAID, Feb. 15
More in Spotlight
During the Lunar New Year, families hold many traditions. On New Year’s Eve, families gather to eat dinner together. Elders often give “Hong Bao” — red envelopes filled with money — to children.
Fostering community: 2025 Lunar New Year Celebrations
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship
Southern Maryland News
Coach Kenah's balancing act goes airborne
Photo by Ron Lach, pexels.com
Lights, camera, stream: Ranking the "Best Picture" nominees for Sunday's Oscars
The average American teenager does an hour of homework each day, half as much as the average Whitman student, who spends two hours on homework per day.
Whitman students and stress: When expectations clash with reality
Marshall grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and was raised in the city. Marshall’s parents attempted to shield their children from discrimination, living in the middle-class Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore, where Marshall eventually attended the first-rate all-black Frederick Douglass High School.
Black American Heroes: Thurgood Marshall
About the Contributors
Phoebe Gordon
Phoebe Gordon, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Blueberry bagel
Selina Ding
Selina Ding, Head of Online Production
Grade 12 What are some of your interests? Filming Why did you join the Black and White? It seemed like a fun class that could be my creative outlet. What’s your favorite vegetable? Broccoli