Ice Hockey falls to Oakdale 4–0 in the state championship

By Leo Pelmoter
March 3, 2025

The Ice Hockey team (17–3) fell to the Oakdale Bears (13–2) 4–0 Friday night in the State Championship game. 

The first period started with Oakdale coming in hot, putting up attempts on goal but key saves from senior Ryan Graf would keep it knotted at zero. The Vikes were able to get some shots on the Bears’ defense later in the period but would ultimately be denied as it stayed 0–0 heading into the second period of play.

The Vikes offense started picking up to start the second period with great opportunities but excellent goaltending from the Oakdale goalie would keep the Vikes from taking the lead. At the ten-minute mark in the second period, a controversial game misconduct foul called on senior leading goal-scorer Charlie Ingis would give Oakdale a power play chance and knock Ingis out for the rest of the period. The Bears would score on the power play just seconds later to take the lead. Minutes later, the Vikes would get a power play opportunity of their own after a tripping foul was called on Oakdale. On the power play, an Oakdale counter-attack led to another goal growing the lead to two goals. Both sides couldn’t find the net with key saves made by both goalies to head into the final period. 

In the third period, it was more great goaltending by the Oakdale goalie continuing his excellent performance in net. The Bears would add a goal to make it 3–0 putting the Vikes against the ropes. The Vikes wouldn’t be able to cut the lead down and late in the period, a power play goal from the Bears would put the game out of reach to finish off the state championship in a 4–0 defeat for the Vikes. 

Despite the shutout, the Vikes were able to tally 33 shots on goal but couldn’t get past the Oakdale goalie. Whitman goalie Graf also had a solid day in net, keeping the game tight for a while with 23 saves on the night. 

Congratulations to all the seniors on the Whitman squad for their contributions to their historic run.

