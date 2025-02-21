Montgomery County Council approves immigration protection bill

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act, expanding protections for immigrants who are victims of crime and assisting law enforcement, Feb. 4.

The legislation removes a local restriction that previously required crimes to have occurred within the past 10 years for victims to qualify for U nonimmigrant status (U visa certification). By aligning county policy with state and federal law, the measure aims to strengthen cooperation between immigrant communities and police while ensuring greater support for victims.

Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke introduced the legislation in November 2024 with co-sponsors Gabe Albornoz, Marilyn Balcombe, Andrew Friedson, Kate Stewart, Sidney Katz and Laurie-Anne Sayles. The bill builds on the federal U visa program, which Congress established in 2000 to grant legal status to victims of certain violent crimes — including sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence — who assist law enforcement in investigations.

Councilmember Evan Glass said immigrants across the country are living in fear, worrying their families could be separated, hesitating to seek help and feeling reluctant to report crimes.

“These concerns have only grown amid policy changes and executive orders from the new administration,” Glass said in a press release. “By passing this legislation today, we are leading with our hearts and showing that our community believes in justice, in safety, and in the dignity of every person, regardless of immigration status.”

The bill’s sponsors introduced the measure shortly after the presidential election, partly in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Since taking office last month, Trump has issued executive orders expanding the authority of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carry out mass deportations. Additionally, the administration revoked 2021 guidance from the Biden administration that had established protected areas from immigration enforcement actions, including schools, places of worship, healthcare facilities and locations where children gather. These nationwide changes have raised concerns among county and school officials, as well as immigration advocates, who fear increased enforcement actions in local sensitive community spaces.

In response to the bill’s proposal, the county legislation received widespread support from the county police department and immigration advocates during a public hearing last month. Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada said they look forward to continuing their partnership with community members on behalf of the county police department.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police pledg[es] to serve as stewards in the U Visa program,” Yamada said. “Our promise is to serve our communities constitutionally and in adherence to both state and federal law regardless of where you were born, what language you speak, or the color of your skin.”

Before voting, council members stressed the importance of passing the legislation in response to the current political climate.

Venezuelan immigrant Fani-Gonzalez said she has spoken with local immigrant community members and feels saddened by their fear. She emphasized that Montgomery County remains a welcoming place and addressed the fears of immigrants living in the county.

“Please don’t be afraid of sending your kids to school. Please don’t be afraid of speaking out when you see a crime being committed,” Fani-Gonzalez said. “This U visa is a way for you to get status here at the same time working with our police department to ensure that our communities are safe for everybody.”