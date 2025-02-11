The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Principal Gregory Miller provides updates on security, student safety

By Allegra Bai
February 11, 2025
Principal Gregory Miller clarified school security measures last week following a physical altercation in a school restroom, Feb. 3. Miller first disclosed the incident that day. In his follow-up letter Feb. 7, Miller confirmed that Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident and clarified that students in the Leadership Academy for Social Justice (LASJ) were not involved, despite false accusations and misinformation spreading in the community, he said.

In the initial community letter, Miller described the incident and condemned the reported circulation of the altercation’s video recording from student to student. 

In the follow-up, he refuted rumors that LASJ students were involved in the altercation, emphasizing that these students have made only positive contributions to the school community. Whitman’s LASJ program is part of MCPS’s Division of Consortia Choice and Application Program Services (DCCAPS). Through LASJ, students in different parts of the county can attend Whitman. Miller urged the community to avoid spreading false information about the program and to remain united in supporting its students. The letter also stressed that linking students from specific programs to serious incidents can be detrimental and create division within the community, he said.

He outlined security protocols at Whitman, including those during the time of day when the altercation occurred.

“Staff will maintain increased vigilance during unstructured times,” he wrote, “such as transitions and lunch periods.”

He also included this year’s other security updates at Whitman, including existing policies on hall passes, hall sweeps, cell phone use, student and staff identification and new security team members. Miller specifically cited as well the arrival and work of Community Engagement Officer Patricia Desouza, who joined Whitman in early January.

The letter outlined future safety initiatives involving restrooms, including plans to install vape sensors in all MCPS middle and high schools in partnership with MCPS Systemwide Safety & Emergency Management. These sensors will detect vaping, smoking, THC and unusual sounds. 

According to the community letter, Whitman also plans to work with the state’s attorney’s office to educate students on the dangers and legal consequences of recording serious incidents.

