The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Black American Heroes: Harriet Tubman

By Julia Cerione
February 10, 2025
Sonia Weliwitigoda
Harriet Tubman was born into enslavement in Dorchester County, Maryland, in 1822. Tubman, whose birth name was Araminta Ross, was one of nine children of freeman Ben Ross and enslaved woman Harriet Ross.

Black History Month recognizes and celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black Americans throughout history, particularly spotlighting these accomplishments and individuals during February. This month, The Black & White remembers some of the most distinguished Black Americans in history, and they’re all from Maryland.

Harriet Tubman was born into enslavement in Dorchester County, Maryland, in 1822. Tubman, whose birth name was Araminta Ross, was one of nine children of freeman Ben Ross and enslaved woman Harriet Ross. Despite having a free father, Tubman and her siblings were enslaved because their mother was not free. At a young age, her enslaver, Edward Brodess, separated Tubman from her father. When she was six years old, Brodess rented her out for labor, separating her from her mother and siblings for extended periods.

At the age of 13, an enslaver struck Tubman in the head while attempting to recapture a runaway slave. Historians later discovered that as a result of this accident, Tubman developed narcolepsy, a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain’s ability to control sleep-wake cycles.

Tubman’s disability fundamentally affected her identity and story; she often experienced vivid visions of freedom during narcoleptic episodes, which inspired her faith in the plausibility of escape.

Story continues below advertisement

While enslaved, Tubman gained some semblance of control by being able to choose her jobs as long as she paid a small fee to her enslaver. During one job, Tubman met her future husband, a freeman named John Tubman. Once married, Tubman changed her name from Araminta Ross to Harriet Tubman.

In 1849, Tubman’s enslaver died whilst attempting to sell her. The looming fear of being sold was the final push that Tubman needed to begin her journey to freedom. Tubman set her sights on Philadelphia, where the abolitionist movement was very prominent. One night, she set out on foot and reached Philadelphia with a friendly white woman’s aid. The following year, she escorted her sister and her nieces to freedom, and soon after, she went after her brother and two other men. On her third trip, she attempted to find her husband but discovered he had taken another wife. From this point forward, she became dedicated to freeing other slaves seeking refuge.

After her escape, Tubman returned to the South approximately 13 times, freeing around 70 slaves from bondage. Tubman took trips exclusively to Maryland due to her knowledge of the landscape and people there.

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 required all escaped slaves to be sent back to their enslavers, and this act incentivized Tubman to refine her route to freedom. Already referred to as the Underground Railroad, Tubman’s path became highly organized, with people of all races, classes and genders aiding runaway slaves.

The Underground Railroad ended amid the Civil War, but Tubman continued her mission to fight for others’ freedom.

After President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, Tubman served as a soldier and spy for the Union Army. She became the first woman in the United States to lead an armed military operation, and under her leadership, Union forces freed over 700 enslaved individuals.

After serving in the war, Tubman moved to Auburn, New York, where she opened her home to the underprivileged, elderly, ill and disabled. She later founded a nursing home for elderly African Americans living on her property.

Tubman continued to attend women’s suffrage meetings, speak at suffrage events and became a member of the National Women’s Suffrage Association.

Until her death on March 10, 1913, Harriet fought for the causes she believed in. She was known for her unparalleled passion and skill, which started right here in Maryland.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
The cost of Super Bowl advertisements continues to rapidly increase as the event becomes a cornerstone for brand advertising. In the first Super Bowl, held in 1967, a 30-second ad cost around $40,000. In the 1990s a Super Bowl ad cost over $1 million, and in 2025, around $8 million.
Super Bowl commercials defy norms of marketing
In response to growing healthcare discrepancies in areas such as Johnston Square and Sandston-Winchester, Johns Hopkins Nursing School developed a new type of healthcare.
How a Baltimore City initiative improves healthcare equity one doorstep at a time
On Jan. 18, thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of D.C..
Thousands demand action at the D.C. People’s March
Originally approved to treat diabetes in 2017, semaglutide — the hormone found in Ozempic and GLP-1 medication — has become one of the most sought-after prescription drugs. Additionally, the number of prescriptions has nearly tripled each year since 2021.
Pharmaceutical weight loss drugs: Miracle or menace?
The game’s success should act as a wake-up call and an example for other game institutions and companies to create entertainment that not only respects its source material but also serves as new installments in a universe.
Indiana Jones swings back to glory: "The Great Circle" game succeeds where recent films failed
During the album’s promotion, Bunny released two singles, “PIToRRO DE COCO” and “EL CLúB,” both accompanied by music videos published on YouTube.
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS": Bad Bunny's most powerful album
More in Spotlight
Football watchers were on high alert as the Chiefs prepared to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship. During the game, another slew of bad calls brought unprecedented outrage from fans.
Is the NFL really rigged?
The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.
Photo of the Day, 2/6: Arab Arts Celebration
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
The Black & White's 2024 NFL Awards picks
Here are The Black & White’s top five most iconic performances of the Recording Academy’s 2025 Grammy Awards.
The Black & White’s top five most iconic 2025 Grammy Performances
The Vikes became Maryland's first high school girls soccer team to win four consecutive state championships
The best Whitman sports moments of 2024
Health insurance companies profit from refusing to cover customers’ health care, which directly leads to the physical harm of many clients. Companies often claim that a service isn’t necessary or that the care is outside the provider’s network, profiting at the expense of American lives and well-being.
The fatal cost of America's profit-driven healthcare system
About the Contributors
Julia Cerione
Julia Cerione, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? If I was a bagel, I would be an everything bagel.
Sonia Weliwitigoda
Sonia Weliwitigoda, Operations Manager & Podcast Host
Grade 12 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City