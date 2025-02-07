The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of the Day, 2/6: Arab Arts Celebration

By Maria Garcia-Musalem
February 7, 2025
Renia Ahmed
The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.

The Muslim Student Association, Arabic Calligraphy Club and World Language Café held an Arab Arts Celebration during lunch yesterday in the commons. The event featured cultural music, art and clothing presentations, a calligraphy practice table and food displays.

In previous years, the Muslim Student Association has hosted end-of-Eid festivities following the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is an Islamic holiday that marks the breaking of the Ramadan fast. This year, however, the club decided to host a pre-Ramadan celebration.

Language Cafe Secretary and Arabic Calligraphy Club Member Helena Naumann said she believes it’s important for individuals to reconnect with their heritage.

“Arabic culture is not well-represented here,” Naumann said. “It’s such a fun culture to get into. We hope that everyone just gets more interested in the Arabic culture.”

The three groups began planning the event in January, determining which cultural artifacts each group would contribute.

Muslim Student Association Co-president Naz Bolukbasi said the celebration incorporated foods that are special to her. She said she hopes that attendees enjoyed the event and grew their appreciation for Arab culture.

“This is just a beautiful way to share cultures and traditions with other people,” Bolukbasi said.

