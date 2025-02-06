The Black & White’s 2024 NFL Awards picks

Extremity filled the 2024 NFL season as multiple teams finished with 15 or more wins for the first time ever, while six finished with four or fewer. The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off their second consecutive Superbowl win, secured the AFC’s first seed, but some question their legitimacy in pursuit of a third straight championship. This season also allowed some stars to shine and others to fade, as teams spearheaded by young quarterbacks — six of which were drafted in the first round — joined the fight with seasoned veterans. To recognize some of these stars, here are The Black & White’s picks for the 2024 NFL Awards.

Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP-winning quarterback, accomplished a career-high passer rating of 121.6 in 2024 — the second-highest ever recorded. Further, Jackson’s 39:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio places him fifth on the all-time leaderboard. His low four interceptions are even better when noting that three of them bounced off his intended target’s hands before landing in a defender’s. His ever-electric rushing upside compliments his historically impressive passing season. Jackson averages over six yards per carry, which builds the second-best rushing offense in the league alongside his teammate Derrick Henry. Because he won MVP in 2023, voter fatigue — when voters favor a new candidate over an established winner — may hurt his chances at a second consecutive and third award in his career. Despite this, his 2024 season has been no less than historic, and the league should award him accordingly.

Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley – RB Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley, one year after the New York Giants released him, has proven just how vital running backs are in building a Super Bowl contender. His lethal pairing with quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to become the league’s most dominant rushing offense. Multiple 70-yard touchdowns in a Week 12 rout against the Rams launched Barkley near the top of the MVP discussion. While he has since maintained in the discussion, he sits alone atop the OPOY leaderboard. In that same game against the Rams, he recorded the ninth-highest rushing yards in a single game and finished the season with 2005 rushing yards, eighth all-time. If head coach Nick Sirriani hadn’t benched Barkley in the team’s final game, he likely would have placed first on the all-time leaderboard. His 46 ten-plus yard runs are first among all running backs, and he averages over three yards-per-carry after contact — of which he has forced 62 missed tackles. Barkley has been the most explosive player in the league, and NFL fans will discuss his soon-to-be OPOY season for years to come.

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt – LB Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers linebacker and edge rusher T.J. Watt is one name constantly in the conversation for the DPOY, and he should win his second title this year. Watt’s pass-rushing ability is apparent whenever teams go against him. During the Steelers’ first game against the Atlanta Falcons, Watt pressured quarterback Kirk Cousins into a game-losing interception. He is responsible for the Steelers ranking ninth overall in total defensive yards per game allowed with a total of 316.6 yards. Watt is also a large reason for the Steelers’ 10–4 record, leading them to be first in the competitive AFC North. Watt’s stats as of Week 15 have him ranked first in forced fumbles, tied third in sacks, and tied first in tackles for loss. His presence is palpable whenever he’s on the field and his impressive defensive performance throughout the season deserves the award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels – QB Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has blossomed into the quarterback the Commanders have waited decades for. He started the season with a great performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and continued in a victory against division rival New York Giants. Daniels truly stepped up in a week three win against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has shown no signs of slowing down, with more impressive wins against the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. His play has been consistently good from the start of the season to the end, helping push the Commanders to a 12–5 record. Daniels is a significant reason for the Commanders being ranked second in total offensive yards and third in offensive yards per game. In the wild-card game of the playoffs, Daniels helped the Commanders get their first playoff win in 20 years. Daniels finished the game with an impressive 304 total yards, 2 touchdowns, no turnovers, and a clutch fourth-down conversion that allowed the Commanders to kick a game-winning field goal. In the Divisional round, Daniels had 350 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers against the number one-seeded Detroit Lions. His play and leadership make him very qualified to become Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Quinyon Mitchell – CB Philadelphia Eagles

While rookie cornerbacks have historically struggled to produce in their first year, the Eagles’ first-round pick impressed early. He limited some of the league’s best receivers, including Ja’Marr Chase and Terry McLaurin, to less-than-desirable performances. When targeting him, opposing quarterbacks record a measly 87 passer rating. Other than a Cooper Kupp touchdown in the garbage time of an Eagles blowout, he has allowed one touchdown and broken up eight passes, which puts him in the top 10 among all players. In a historically offensive draft like the 2024 NFL draft, it is impressive that a defensive star of Mitchell’s caliber emerged.

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow – QB Cincinnati Bengals

One of the most anticipated awards this year is the Comeback Player of the Year award. The main candidates include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold was a backup last season on the San Francisco 49ers and a backup on the Carolina Panthers the prior season. This current season, Darnold took his game to a new level, getting the Vikings to a 14–3 record while being ranked top five in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Last season, Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, which required a season-ending surgery. His 2024 season started with close losses against the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Washington Commanders. The Bengals were able to win their final five games of the season, almost making it into the playoffs. While the team did not make playoffs, Burrow is ranked first in passing yards, passing touchdowns and third in QBR with only nine interceptions this year. Burrow has shown consistently great offensive play, putting him into the top 5 in the MVP race. Even though Darnold showed a lot of improvement in his game from his previous years in the NFL, Burrow becoming an MVP candidate in a record-breaking season is more deserving of the award.

Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Connell – HC Minnesota Vikings

For the remainder of 2024, the Minnesota Vikings did not lose a game after October. After finishing 7-10 in 2023, O’Connell’s Vikings returned as a playoff contender. The Vikings had their best record since Kevin O’Connell took the helm in their first season without quarterback Kirk Cousins. Sam Darnold, their new quarterback, launched back into prominence after the Jets nearly ruined his career — and he wasn’t even meant to start. The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with their first-round pick, who suffered from a torn meniscus before the season even started, forcing the Vikings to pivot. They outscored their opponents by on average eight points, a step up from their 13-4 season two years ago in which their opponents outscored them. His leadership and scheming were second to none in 2024, and the Vikings should remain atop the NFC for years to come.