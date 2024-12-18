The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White’s 2024 holiday gift guide

By Asha Tallapragada
December 18, 2024
Aya Chami
With such a dizzying array of options, finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones can be agonizing. Luckily, The Black & White is here to make your holidays a little easier with a gift guide to find the perfect surprise for your friends, family or significant other.

Adidas Shoes ($100-$120)

These trendy, timeless shoes are a wardrobe staple and make an excellent gift. The comfortable and sleek design makes them suitable for all ages, and you can opt for a fun mix of colors— or classic black-and-white. For someone who loves fashion, these shoes can easily elevate their outfits and make their style more unique.

B&W Subscription ($36.50)

If you have a loved one interested in journalism, a Black & White magazine subscription can inspire them for their next writing project. With innovative features, thought-provoking opinions and hard-hitting news, the Black & White magazine will invigorate a passion for journalism.

Sports Team Merchandise

Buying merch for your loved ones’ favorite sports team is a simple but meaningful way to show you care about them. Whether it be football, baseball, hockey, or basketball, an accessory like a scarf, sweater or hat will keep them warm while tailgating in the cold.

Bath/Shower Bombs

The holidays are often stressful for parents and students alike, and a bubbling bath bomb can help relieve some of their stress during the break. A relaxing scent like lavender or chamomile can help release muscle tension as they soak in a sweet-smelling bath.

Lip Balm/Aquaphor

In frosty Maryland winters, the cold and dry air leads to many getting chapped lips. A lip balm is an ideal stocking stuffer to remedy this issue, especially for someone who constantly complains of dry lips or asks to borrow your chapstick.

Book of the Month Subscription ($12.50-$17.99 per month)

A Book of the Month subscription can be a nifty holiday gift for a bookworm. They can get personalized and recommended books delivered to their door monthly without searching for books online or spending hours scouring the library for something to read. 

Silk Pajamas 

Matching sets are all the rage right now, and that includes PJs. For someone who loves pajama parties and matching with their friends, a pair of silk or satin pajamas is a perfect gift to help them get a good night’s sleep. While some pajamas tend to be pricier, Amazon offers many affordable options for this gift.

Water Bottle

Reusable water bottles are not only good for the environment, but also a cute accessory to match an outfit. Trending brands like Owala and Stanley have several aesthetically pleasing, multicolored options that will undoubtedly bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces. 

Digital Camera/Polaroid

Digital cameras have experienced a surge in popularity, as many teens find that the camera quality makes photos feel nostalgic. For parents, you can probably dig around to find an old digital camera from the 2000s that you can pass down to your kids, or opt to buy a newer model such as the Kodak PIXPRO, making for a meaningful holiday present.

Stationery Kits ($30)

A stationery kit with pretty pens, stickers, notebooks and sticky notes is the perfect gift for the student in your life. They’ll feel more motivated to study for their upcoming exams with these charming stationary kits.

Coloring Books and Alcohol Markers

Though some may find it childish, coloring books are a great way to unwind and relieve stress for children, teens and adults alike. For older kids, you can buy alcohol markers for sharper color and more precision while coloring, while also making for a more satisfying artistic experience.

Record Player/Records 

Much like digital cameras, record players are making a comeback, with many mainstream stores like Urban Outfitters selling them. For a music lover, a basic record player is a fantastic gift to help expand their musical palette as they search for new vinyl records to spin.

Scrapbook Materials

A scrapbook kit is great for someone who is both sentimental and crafty. For the person who cries looking over old photos or rewatches concert videos a hundred times over, scrapbooking can be a healthy way to express their longing for the past by immortalizing it on paper. 

Air Fresheners 

If you have a new driver in the family or someone who loves to keep their car smelling fresh, car fresheners can be thoughtful stocking stuffers. There are several choices, with the traditional Yankee Candle hanging fresheners being a timeless option. However, if you’re searching for something more personalized, you can buy a spinning vinyl record air freshener. You can put your loved ones’ favorite album cover as the design and pick a signature scent.

Bag Charms

Bag charms can add a unique touch to a fashionable person’s accessories. The charms can also be handy for someone who seems to be constantly losing their keys or headphones in their bag, as many have a keyring that you can clip items onto. 

Jellycat (Stuffed Animal)

Jellycat is known for its cute critter designs and adorably soft toy animals. They have many unique options, including objects with matching stuffed animals, such as an acorn and a squirrel. These are an excellent gift for a friend or significant other who matches your personality.

Projector Setup

If someone you know is a huge film nerd, a small, portable projector is a great gift. The projector can sit on top of a desk and play movies on walls or ceilings, which makes hosting movie nights much more fun.

Bean Bags

A bean bag is a wonderful gift for the social butterfly in your life. For someone who always seems to be having friends over, a bean bag can provide a comfy lounging space for them and their friends. 

Crochet Kit 

If you know someone who always seems to be fidgeting, give them a crochet kit to keep their hands busy. Crocheting is a great way to relieve stress, and a useful hobby to pick up. With a Woobles crochet kit, your loved ones can learn to crochet animals, plants and cartoon characters. 

UGGs Tasman

UGG’s iconic Tasman sheepskin slippers are rediscovered generation after generation for their comfort and style. The plush, lightweight lining makes the shoe easy to wear, and the color pairs nicely with many outfits.

Lego Sets

You can never go wrong with a classic Lego set. For kids and adults alike, Lego sets can bring out your loved one’s creative side, and bring them hours of fun. Lego recently expanded its collection, now offering more complex constructions for adults to enjoy, ranging from botanical gardens to boats

Sherpa Jacket

Sherpa jackets are a stylish and comfortable way to combat the cold this winter season. Many of these sherpa jackets provide insulation with their thick, heavy exterior, blocking out the chill of winter. For someone who always seems to be freezing, a sherpa jacket is the perfect gift to keep them warm this winter.

