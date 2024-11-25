The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of the Day, 11/19: Montgomery College hosts annual apprenticeship fair

By Phoebe Gordon
November 25, 2024
@OSTMontgomery via X
Montgomery College hosted an Apprenticeship Fair yesterday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., open to all MCPS students. Attending students visited booths with various apprenticeship opportunities around the county and attended two sessions covering the fundamentals of apprenticeships, from financial literacy to finding the right career path.

The event was a collaboration between MCPS, Montgomery College, and Workforce Montgomery. The fair took place during National Apprenticeship Week, which spans from Nov. 17–23.  

At the start of the event, students had time to explore the booths, where they could learn more about apprenticeship opportunities and sign up for programs. Among the booths were county organizations YouthBuild, TechMAP, Clarksburg Plumbing, Gapbuster and Summer RISE.

During this time, employers and apprenticeship students conducted a Q&A for attendees. They discussed what employers look for, personal experiences with the workforce and skills they have gained from being an apprentice. 

MCPS Out of School Time coordinator Jennifer Strouble said she sees the benefits of having an apprenticeship fair for students. 

“A lot of seniors don’t have anything meaningful to do during that second half of the day,” Strouble said. “By providing them with opportunities to engage with employers, they can find an apprenticeship position for their senior year.” 

After the Q&A, students moved to sessions where they could learn more about professional development. These covered resume building and interview skills, financial literacy, a campus tour, apprenticeship 101 and exploring career interests. 

Junior Anoushka Sinha said she learned a lot from the fair and the breakout sessions. 

“I think a lot of students might feel pressured to just go into a field that’s very academically rigorous,” Sinha said. “Going to fairs broadens your horizons. There are a lot of other jobs that can align with your interests.”



