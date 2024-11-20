The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Whitman celebrates student-athletes at Signing Day

By Shahmeer Ali
November 20, 2024
Sophie Counts
Committed athletes pose for photos with family, coaches at Signing Day.

Students, coaches and family members gathered in the gym during lunch Wednesday, Nov. 13 for Singing Day, where athletes signed written commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Athletic Director William Toth welcomed and introduced a group of 14 seniors, which included five soccer players, two cross-country and track athletes, one field hockey player, five swim and dive athletes and one lacrosse player. After athletes signed their documents, friends and family joined them to offer congratulations and take photos together 

Varsity soccer player Sean Curran celebrated a successful four-year run on the team and said he is proud of all his achievements. Curran will play Division III soccer at Hamilton College and advises younger athletes to maintain a balance between academics and sports, especially if they are hesitant to commit to playing a sport on a collegiate level, he said.

“Obviously you’ve got to get good, really work hard in the off-season, and train your skills,” Curran said. “Freshman year I sat down and thought about if college soccer was something I wanted to do because I knew it’d be pretty hard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Choosing to commit to a sport in college can be a stressful process that requires patience and motivation. 

Varsity swim and dive athlete James Skipper shared his experiences with the application process. During Skipper’s time diving competitively, he decided he wanted to pursue diving for four more years in college, he said. Skipper applied to a wide range of schools and emphasized the importance of having a variety of options.

“I reached out to about 30 D1 programs, and I got rejected by probably, like 60% of them,” Skipper said. “You have to be honest with yourself, and if you really enjoy the sport and know that you’re going to want to do it all throughout college, then it’s for you. But don’t feel like you need to, because I’ve had a million friends who have burnt out in college, and then they’re kind of stuck.”

Whitman athletes have continued to push themselves to achieve great accomplishments and the graduating class of 2025 will continue onto greater heights playing at the college level.

The list of committed athletes present at signing day from the graduating class of 2025 is as follows:

Sascha Beasley, University of Wisconsin, Soccer

Evelyn Javers, Columbia University, Soccer

Renee Miller, Alabama A&M University, Soccer

Skye Pratt, Colorado College, Soccer

Sean Curran, Hamilton College, Soccer

Katie Greenwald, Amherst College, Cross Country/Track

Ella Werkman, Emory University, Cross Country/Track

Maya Raphael, Columbia University, Field Hockey

Sam Adelson, Colgate University, Dive

Kristina Fleck, Lafayette College, Swim and Dive

Cam Groves, Hamilton College, Swim and Dive

Annie Kessner, Davidson College, Swim and Dive

James Skipper, Brown University, Swim and Dive

Quinn Foa, Dickinson College, Lacrosse

