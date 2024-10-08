The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Shooting near Watkins Elementary raises concerns about school safety

By Shahmeer Ali
October 7, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko
The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but turned himself in to First District Police, Sept. 23.

A 17-year-old boy was shot during a football game near Watkins Elementary School on the evening of Sept. 21. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:45 p.m. and found the teen boy with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Emergency responders quickly transported him to a nearby hospital, where they deemed his injuries non-life-threatening. 

The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but turned himself in to First District Police, Sept. 23. Police arrested the teenager and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Senior Evan Liu is aware of shootings at sports games across the country but never expected one to happen so close to home, he said. Now, the recent shooting near Watkins Elementary has left him and many others in the community shaken, raising concerns about safety at local events. 

“Although I’ve always felt safe at school,” Liu said. “I’ve gotten this subconscious fear with the increase in recent shootings.” 

Story continues below advertisement

School safety is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue within the MCPS community. MCPS administrators are considering installing metal detectors inside every high school and increasing security measures around identifying students.

Football games have a history of sparking conflict and violence, with multiple fights breaking out at MCPS sporting events in recent years. Whitman administrators began enforcing stricter regulations at football games following the brawl during the Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Whitman football game that had required police intervention. The new rules included increased security and crowd control measures to ensure the safety of students and spectators.

Junior Thomas Kemp, who plays for the Whitman football team and often attends games, said he has noticed the increase in security measures and isn’t too concerned about potential violence.

“I’ve always felt safe at games,” Kemp said. “Especially in recent games, I have never been afraid of any violence happening.”

On Sept. 23, 2022, MCPS administrators implemented new regulations requiring students from non-competing schools to have adult chaperones when attending sporting events. The rules also prohibit new entries and re-entries at halftime and increased security patrols in high-traffic areas.

This year, Whitman introduced a new policy requiring students to present their student ID badges for entry to sporting events, no longer accepting Synergy accounts on cell phones, which they allowed last year.

These measures show MCPS’s increased dedication to prioritizing student safety and ensuring that all students can feel safe at school.

Additionally, Whitman held a Safety Day Sept. 27 to prepare students for various dangerous scenarios. The day featured numerous drills, including shelter-in-place, lockdown, earthquake and severe weather preparedness. 

The Safety Day aimed to prepare students for the increasing possibility of violent outbreaks happening at school.

Sophomore James Samson said he has not considered gun violence an issue in the area, although upon hearing the recent news, he has become disheartened.

“I was never really concerned about it,” Samson said, “although it makes me worry that something could happen at the next game.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The MCPS Office of Strategic Initiatives creates policies for student mobile device use. Last revised in January 2024, the existing regulation prohibits cell phone use during the school day in elementary schools; however, in middle and high schools, cell phone policies are under individual schools’ jurisdiction.
Whitman administration institutes new cell phone policy to reduce classroom distractions
Katya Kuzemka, an admissions counselor at the University of Maryland; Evelyn Trier, the assistant director of admissions at Mount Holyoke College; and Daisy Faria, the College and Career Coordinator at Gaithersburg High School served as the panelists.
MoCo EmpowHer hosts third annual College Expert and Alumni Panel
Jamie Raskin visits Whitman to discuss careers in government, policy
Jamie Raskin visits Whitman to discuss careers in government, policy
Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily.
Photo of the Day, 9/17: Whitman Clubs Night 2024
Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.
Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
More in Spotlight
Q&A with new Whitman Principal Gregory Miller
Q&A with new Whitman Principal Gregory Miller
Besides Harris and Clinton most recently, dozens of women have run for president, breaking barriers along the way.
A history of U.S. female presidential candidates
Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play.
MCPS launches pickleball at all 25 high schools
Gambino has stocked his discography with many different genres of music, from his earlier experimental hip-hop/indie mixtapes to his award-winning soulful R&B album “Awaken, My Love!” His newest and final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” is a culmination of Gambino’s many years of genre experimentation, featuring the most extensive set of songs on any Gambino LP.
Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” Concert Review
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
At an August Board of Education meeting, MCPS Chief of Security and Compliance Marcus Jones shared data that there had been 84 cases of false alarms and bomb threats in MCPS in the 2023-24 school year, an increase of 11% from the previous school year.
MCPS student arrested in connection to bomb threats
About the Contributors
Shahmeer Ali
Shahmeer Ali, News Writer
Grade 11
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus