The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

MCPS launches pickleball at all 25 high schools

By Kavya Rajani
September 26, 2024
@luxbren via Instagram
Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play.

Announced on July 24, Pickleball had officially expanded to all 25 MCPS high schools this fall following last year’s successful pilot season. The sport will now accompany bocce and allied softball in the MCPS corollary sports program, which strives to increase athletic opportunities for all students, particularly those with disabilities. In the 2023–2024 school year, MCPS made headlines by becoming the first school district in the country to offer pickleball as a varsity sport, opening access to 11 high schools and increasing participation for students with special needs. 

The expansion comes with the support and partnership of the Major League D.C. Pickleball team and Joola, the largest pickleball equipment company in the world, with headquarters in Rockville. Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., extending from just a leisure game. The sport is a cross between table tennis, badminton and tennis, invented by vacationers on Bainbridge Island, WA, in 1965. The three men created rules for their newly invented game, basing them heavily on badminton. They kept in mind the original purpose, which was to provide a game that the whole family could play together.

Due to the sport’s low cost, low intensity and low chance of injury, pickleball initially appealed to older generations. Eventually, the game’s simplicity reached all ages and became a recreational activity that anyone could play. With major league competitions, pickleball has grown tremendously nationwide and even trickled down to the high school level with MCPS leading the way. 

In an interview with DC News NOW, MCPS’s athletic director Jeff Sullivan describes how pickleball aims to foster inclusivity in all 25 high schools. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Pickleball is an inclusive sport that fits perfectly with our corollary sports program, which provides opportunities for students with and without disabilities,” Sullivan said.

According to MCPS Athletics, one key goal of pickleball is to achieve a nearly even ratio of students with and without disabilities, hoping to encourage a supportive environment and a sense of camaraderie within each team. Junior Olivia Gannon who often plays pickleball in her free time, expressed her excitement over the sports arrival at Whitman. 

“Over the past few years, I’ve played with my friends just for fun,” Gannon said. “I find it really cool that it’s now an actual team at our school and I’m super excited to be a part of the program.” 

Adding pickleball to the MCPS sports program is a huge step forward in opening athletic opportunities across Montgomery County. Whitman began the season this fall, with the opening game away against Walter Johnson High School on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 pm.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Flag Football demolishes Churchill 20–6
Flag Football demolishes Churchill 20–6
LIVE: Boys soccer takes on Tuscarora
LIVE: Boys soccer takes on Tuscarora
LIVE: Girls soccer takes on Montgomery Blair
LIVE: Girls soccer takes on Montgomery Blair
Boys Soccer stuns Montgomery Blair 4–1
Boys Soccer stuns Montgomery Blair 4–1
Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1
Girls Soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–1
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Quince Orchard
LIVE: Girls Soccer takes on Quince Orchard
More in Spotlight
Besides Harris and Clinton most recently, dozens of women have run for president, breaking barriers along the way.
The history of U.S. female presidential candidates
Student leaders set up tables with decorated tri-fold posters, many of which featured QR codes and sign-up notebooks for students to register easily.
Photo of the Day, 9/17: Whitman Clubs Night 2024
Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.
Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger
Gambino has stocked his discography with many different genres of music, from his earlier experimental hip-hop/indie mixtapes to his award-winning soulful R&B album “Awaken, My Love!” His newest and final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” is a culmination of Gambino’s many years of genre experimentation, featuring the most extensive set of songs on any Gambino LP.
Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” Concert Review
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff
About the Contributor
Kavya Rajani
Kavya Rajani, Sports Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco