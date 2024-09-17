Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger

Montgomery County announced a new partnership to combat food insecurity and child hunger, Aug. 29. The program, MC Groceries, will provide nearly 600 families with monthly payments for online grocery shopping. Families will receive up to $400 monthly — $100 per child — to spend on groceries.

Families within the program visit an Instacart virtual storefront with over 80 stores to select from. MC Groceries then delivers the groceries to participants, providing easier access for residents who may work multiple jobs, rely on public transport or have mobility concerns.

Participants of the program must have a household income at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. Additionally, the household must have at least one child under 18 and must also not get federal benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to low-income families. This plan expands food resources to families who may not qualify for SNAP or similar federal grocery assistance programs.

Montgomery County officials recommended MC Groceries as part of legislation directed at the Office of Food Systems Reliance (OFSR). This program works towards the County’s Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger. The OFSR allocated $1.82 million for the program in 2024 hoping to assist 2,000 households.

OFSR Director Heather Bruskin helped develop MC Groceries and pointed to its immediate benefits in aiding households in getting the food they need.

“Montgomery County is on average one of the wealthiest counties in the country, and yet we have a tremendous equity gap due to our high cost of living,” Bruskin said. “A lot of these households are having to choose between their rent or buying groceries, and that really puts a lot of those families at risk for hunger.”

Approximately 14% of children in Montgomery County experience food insecurity, and thousands more lack enough income to meet basic needs. To cover food, childcare, housing and other necessities, a family of four in the area needs to earn nearly $120,000 annually.

Health teacher Kimberly Weaver emphasized the importance of health and nutrition for families.

“Nutrition is what’s going to help our brains. It’s going to help our bodies. It’s going to help us fight against viruses,” Weaver said. “It’s not just a matter of immediate, but affects us long term.”

Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.

Junior Amanda Corpuel believes MC Groceries will positively affect children in the County by addressing inequality.

“It’s important because there are a lot of unrepresented and underprivileged communities in Montgomery County,” Corpuel said. “Hopefully this program will help and feed families in need.”