Girls soccer bests Good Counsel 1–0 in overtime thriller

By Ainsley Hollis
September 17, 2024

The girls’ soccer team (3–0) defeated the Good Counsel Falcons (1–1–1) 1–0 in a thrilling overtime win.

  Both teams started off the game with stellar defense, keeping each other from getting any opportunities to score. Halfway through the first quarter, the Falcons had a close shot on goal, but senior goalkeeper Skye Pratt kept the score at 0–0.

Both teams had numerous shots on goal in the second half but struggled to find the back of the net. The Vikes’ defense was especially strong, stopping the Falcons’ multiple shots on goal. Freshman Gabby Noya had multiple impressive defensive plays, ensuring the ball didn’t pass Whitman’s defense.

The game went into overtime with a tied score of 0–0 to round out regular time. Just when it seemed like the game might end in a tie, the Vikes crossed the ball into the box where senior Ava Anderson tapped it into the back of the net to win it for the Vikes. 

The Vikings will face the Northwest Jaguars (1–3) away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. hoping to stay undefeated and collect another win.

