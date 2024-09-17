The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff

By Bailey Han
September 9, 2024
Bailey Han

Whitman students and fans rallied in the bus loop Friday to celebrate the official start of the fall sports season. The kickoff event, organized by the SGA, started at 5:00 p.m. before the first varsity football game of the season against James Hubert Blake High School at 7:00 p.m. 

The SGA provided free pizza, drinks and an ice cream truck for fans to enjoy. Students also participated in games such as corn-hole and spikeball and face-painting to get in spirit for the “blue-out” theme. Additionally, a DJ played music in the bus loop for fans to dance to before entering the stadium. 

SGA member Riley Chi said the SGA has been working hard the past two weeks to make this event happen and was excited to see people get together and have fun. 

“I love football games because I think it’s a good way for you to interact with people that you wouldn’t normally interact with at school,” Chi said. “You just come and have a good time and it brings everyone together.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Senior Malaika Gopal enjoyed all the activities and believes they helped bring the Whitman community together.

“I think it’s great because it’s something you can look forward to at the end of your second week of school,” Gopal said. “It gets everyone hyped to be back to school.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Since its launch, MC Groceries members have made over 700 orders using their Instacart Health Fresh Funds, totaling roughly 12,000 items, according to MCPS data. MC Groceries is the first time a government has provided online food stipends directly facing food insecurity using Instacart.
Montgomery County partners with Instacart to fight child hunger
At an August Board of Education meeting, MCPS Chief of Security and Compliance Marcus Jones shared data that there had been 84 cases of false alarms and bomb threats in MCPS in the 2023-24 school year, an increase of 11% from the previous school year.
MCPS student arrested in connection to bomb threats
One week later, community members notified police of bias-related graffiti at five MCPS schools — Whitman, Winston Churchill High School, Thomas Wootton High School, Strathmore Elementary School, and Fallsmead Elementary School.
Increasing instances of anti-Israel, antisemitic graffiti in past two weeks
The new initiative will alternate with the existing OneWhitman program each Wednesday, providing students with regular opportunities to focus on their academic progress and overall well-being.
Whitman administrators implement Walt Wisdom Time
According to a study done by a Stanford University researcher, students find that homework significantly contributes to the current mental health crisis, with 56% of surveyed students considering homework a primary source of stress.
Board of Education passes proposed amendment to homework policy
Miller attended Villanova University and began his career as an educator at the National Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit organization that supports vulnerable children and families.
MCPS Board of Education appoints Gregory Miller as new Whitman Principal
More in Spotlight
Gambino has stocked his discography with many different genres of music, from his earlier experimental hip-hop/indie mixtapes to his award-winning soulful R&B album “Awaken, My Love!” His newest and final album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” is a culmination of Gambino’s many years of genre experimentation, featuring the most extensive set of songs on any Gambino LP.
Childish Gambino’s “The New World Tour” Concert Review
The teams’ preseason was somewhat of a letdown, but they can still bounce back and be a competitive team in the NFL this season as their schedule could see them winning up to nine games in the season, or falling short and only winning five.
Washington Commanders preseason takeaways and season outlook
“Short n’ Sweet” is a great addition to the pop star’s discography and regardless of some weaker songs, was exactly what she needed to take the next step into pop stardom.
Every song on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” ranked
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Through Our Eyes: Episode 6 - Cultural Appropriation vs. Cultural Appreciation
Senior Destinations 2024
Senior Destinations 2024
Namak is a newly opened Middle Eastern restaurant set in the heart of Washington D.C. and the product of experienced restaurant owners and longtime friends Saied Azali and John Cidre.
Review of Middle-Eastern restaurant ‘Namak’
About the Contributor
Bailey Han
Bailey Han, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? San Francisco, CA