Photo of the Day, 9/6: Fall sports kickoff

Whitman students and fans rallied in the bus loop Friday to celebrate the official start of the fall sports season. The kickoff event, organized by the SGA, started at 5:00 p.m. before the first varsity football game of the season against James Hubert Blake High School at 7:00 p.m.

The SGA provided free pizza, drinks and an ice cream truck for fans to enjoy. Students also participated in games such as corn-hole and spikeball and face-painting to get in spirit for the “blue-out” theme. Additionally, a DJ played music in the bus loop for fans to dance to before entering the stadium.

SGA member Riley Chi said the SGA has been working hard the past two weeks to make this event happen and was excited to see people get together and have fun.

“I love football games because I think it’s a good way for you to interact with people that you wouldn’t normally interact with at school,” Chi said. “You just come and have a good time and it brings everyone together.”

Senior Malaika Gopal enjoyed all the activities and believes they helped bring the Whitman community together.

“I think it’s great because it’s something you can look forward to at the end of your second week of school,” Gopal said. “It gets everyone hyped to be back to school.”