Photo teacher Mr. Seymour retires after 19 years at Whitman

Students flood in through a classroom’s open doors, greeted in the doorway by Micheal Seymour. Each one pauses as they pass, discussing the big game they played last night, the techniques of shadow they used in their pictures and the inferiority of Starbucks coffee. By the time class begins, photographs are already scattered across the room, discarded by students hard at work. Over blasting country music and echoes of student laughter, artwork is created.

After teaching at Pyle Middle School for seven years and at Whitman for 19, Seymour is retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. He plans to continue pursuing photography and teaching, but his retirement will give him more time to enjoy other passions, including fly fishing and volunteering with military organizations, he said.

Before teaching at Pyle and Whitman, Seymour studied Sports Medicine at Cortland State University. He then transitioned to education, initially teaching physical education at Pyle before physical education (P.E.) and weight training at Whitman. After five years of teaching P.E., former Principal Alan Goodwin offered Seymour the opportunity to teach photography. Given his classroom’s success and popularity, Seymour began teaching additional photography classes as his career progressed.

Seymour’s philosophy for teaching has been one of community-building. His students recount his catchphrase, “Come for the credit and stay for the family.” While some students take the elective on a whim or to fill a course requirement, many continue on the photo path long after high school due to its strong community.

Senior Lillie Thomas has been in Seymour’s class for two years and is currently a teaching assistant for him. She recalls losing interest in photography until she worked with Seymour, whose excitement helped her have fun with class projects again.

“I definitely lost steam after my first semester of Photo 1,” Thomas said. “I felt like I lost my creative direction and once I got to Seymour I felt like I reclaimed some of that initial excitement.”

Seymour’s favorite part of his job is the students, he said. His classroom is decorated with photos of past students and their projects, and he’s always happy to discuss any of his former students’ successes.

Amanda Corpuel is a Photo 1 student learning under Seymour. The classroom is a stress-free environment that she looks forward to entering every day, she said. She appreciates his commitment to showing students new art styles and creative methods.

“He’s definitely helped with my creativity,” she said. “He shows students different ways to express themselves creatively and take risks.”

Seymour often plays photography documentaries featuring motivational artists in class to inspire students and show them new artistic methods. Through these films, he wants everyone to find their creative outlet, Corpuel said.

Mr. Seymour fell in love with photography after discovering his joy in capturing a moment and sharing it, he said. His passion for photography translates to his students, creating an engaged and passionate classroom. He feels incredibly lucky to have been able to have spent so many years teaching his creative outlet to students.

“I can’t believe I get paid to do this,” Seymour said.

Although he will miss his time at Whitman, Seymour is excited for his future in retirement. He will continue to do what he loves by volunteering with veterans, spending time outside and photographing anything that catches his interest. Even then, he’ll be back to Whitman as a substitute to reconnect with his previous students.

Seymour has made significant contributions to the Whitman community through his tenure, exposing students to new creative and artistic techniques, Thomas said. This knowledge, combined with passion and community building, is the source of many student’s love for the class.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to look in the building without him.” Thomas said.“I’m hoping that people still feel the passion that he leaves behind.”