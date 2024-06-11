The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
How compensating Olympians undermines the Games
The untapped potential of OneWhitman
Photo teacher Mr. Seymour retires after 19 years at Whitman
MCPS announces removal of asynchronous days for the 2024-2025 school year
Almond moms: A look into 21st-century diet culture
The Black & White’s guide to the potential nationwide TikTok ban

The Black & White’s guide to the potential nationwide TikTok ban

June 8, 2024

Photo teacher Mr. Seymour retires after 19 years at Whitman

By Grace Miller
June 11, 2024

Students flood in through a classroom’s open doors, greeted in the doorway by Micheal Seymour. Each one pauses as they pass, discussing the big game they played last night, the techniques of shadow they used in their pictures and the inferiority of Starbucks coffee. By the time class begins, photographs are already scattered across the room, discarded by students hard at work. Over blasting country music and echoes of student laughter, artwork is created.

After teaching at Pyle Middle School for seven years and at Whitman for 19, Seymour is retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. He plans to continue pursuing photography and teaching, but his retirement will give him more time to enjoy other passions, including fly fishing and volunteering with military organizations, he said.

Before teaching at Pyle and Whitman, Seymour studied Sports Medicine at Cortland State University. He then transitioned to education, initially teaching physical education at Pyle before physical education (P.E.) and weight training at Whitman. After five years of teaching P.E., former Principal  Alan Goodwin offered Seymour the opportunity to teach photography. Given his classroom’s success and popularity, Seymour began teaching additional photography classes as his career progressed.

Seymour’s philosophy for teaching has been one of community-building. His students recount his catchphrase, “Come for the credit and stay for the family.” While some students take the elective on a whim or to fill a course requirement, many continue on the photo path long after high school due to its strong community. 

Story continues below advertisement

Senior Lillie Thomas has been in Seymour’s class for two years and is currently a teaching assistant for him. She recalls losing interest in photography until she worked with Seymour, whose excitement helped her have fun with class projects again.

“I definitely lost steam after my first semester of Photo 1,” Thomas said. “I felt like I lost my creative direction and once I got to Seymour I felt like I reclaimed some of that initial excitement.”

Seymour’s favorite part of his job is the students, he said. His classroom is decorated with photos of past students and their projects, and he’s always happy to discuss any of his former students’ successes.

Amanda Corpuel is a Photo 1 student learning under Seymour. The classroom is a stress-free environment that she looks forward to entering every day, she said. She appreciates his commitment to showing students new art styles and creative methods.

“He’s definitely helped with my creativity,” she said. “He shows students different ways to express themselves creatively and take risks.”

Seymour often plays photography documentaries featuring motivational artists in class to inspire students and show them new artistic methods. Through these films, he wants everyone to find their creative outlet, Corpuel said.

 Mr. Seymour fell in love with photography after discovering his joy in capturing a moment and sharing it, he said. His passion for photography translates to his students, creating an engaged and passionate classroom. He feels incredibly lucky to have been able to have spent so many years teaching his creative outlet to students.

“I can’t believe I get paid to do this,” Seymour said.

Although he will miss his time at Whitman, Seymour is excited for his future in retirement. He will continue to do what he loves by volunteering with veterans, spending time outside and photographing anything that catches his interest. Even then, he’ll be back to Whitman as a substitute to reconnect with his previous students. 

Seymour has made significant contributions to the Whitman community through his tenure, exposing students to new creative and artistic techniques, Thomas said. This knowledge, combined with passion and community building, is the source of many student’s love for the class.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to look in the building without him.” Thomas said.“I’m hoping that people still feel the passion that he leaves behind.”

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Parental focus on nutrition isnt always detrimental — children often need parents to role model a healthy lifestyle. In moderation, exemplifying healthy behaviors can be beneficial, promoting consistent exercise routines and less sugary diets. Diet awareness in itself isn’t negative, but the misuse of it is.
Almond moms: A look into 21st-century diet culture
Throughout Dodd’s tenure at Whitman, he has made many improvements to the school through programs like the Leadership Academy for Social Justice, One Whitman and Bridge to Wellness.
Farewell Q&A with Whitman Principal Robert Dodd
Outside of teaching in the classroom, Prouty gained leadership roles in the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) and the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA).
English teacher Douglas Prouty retires after three years at Whitman
While there are ways to tell if a student skips a test, there are few consequences if a student does not attend school regularly. Parents can send an absence email to the main office at Whitman, allowing an easy excuse for their children’s absences.
Chronic absenteeism: The aftermath of academic stress and burnout
Simulations similar to the AP Lang elections are seen in various forms across classrooms at Whitman. Formats such as debates and mock trials allow students to learn about issues in an unconventional structure rather than through traditional teaching methods like slideshows or textbooks.
Innovative teaching: A look into simulations at Whitman
Teens may let worries of rejection discourage them from applying to a job, but some degree of spontaneity is the only way to push oneself, Corazzi explained. Teens should follow their instincts and pursue their desires when job-searching.
The Black and White’s guide to summer jobs
More in Spotlight
Originally planned as a professional development day for teachers, the asynchronous day allowed for instructional continuity while accommodating the holiday observance of Passover, said MCPS officials.
MCPS announces removal of asynchronous days for the 2024-2025 school year
Propositions for the ban began when the United States government raised concerns that the Chinese government could access TikTok users’ private information, including location information.
The Black & White’s guide to the potential nationwide TikTok ban
During the incident, students circulated multiple TikTok posts from the same user containing threatening messages and images. School administrators have yet to confirm that this account was the originator of the threat.
Cyber-bomb threat forces Whitman into shelter-in-place, evacuation
The change in meaning and use of words over time demonstrates how a culture of misogyny and sexual violence towards women permeated the English language, even before social media.
The spread of sexist language: How social media influences misogyny
Principal Robert Dodd appointed to BOE Office of School Support and Well-Being
Principal Robert Dodd appointed to BOE Office of School Support and Well-Being
The course will shift from nine units to five, following the APA’s recommendation to focus content on the “five pillars” of introductory psychology: biological bases of behavior, cognition, development and learning, social psychology and mental and physical health.
College Board announces changes to AP Psychology curriculum

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *