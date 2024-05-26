The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White’s guide to summer jobs
Planet Word: Connecting through language
LIVE: Baseball takes on Leonardtown in state championships
NBA’s play-in games: Diminishing the regular season’s value
GALA Hispanic Theatre: A cultural gem
Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2

Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2

May 23, 2024

The Black and White’s guide to summer jobs

By Maria Garcia-Musalem
May 26, 2024
Teens+may+let+worries+of+rejection+discourage+them+from+applying+to+a+job%2C+but+some+degree+of+spontaneity+is+the+only+way+to+push+oneself%2C+Corazzi+explained.+Teens+should+follow+their+instincts+and+pursue+their+desires+when+job-searching.
Vassili Prokopenko
Teens may let worries of rejection discourage them from applying to a job, but some degree of spontaneity is the only way to push oneself, Corazzi explained. Teens should follow their instincts and pursue their desires when job-searching.

With the end of the school year approaching, students across the county are searching for summer jobs. Logging onto their computer and beginning to search for options, a lack of fixed interests slows them. As various potential positions pop up on their screen, they grow intimidated by the intricacies of entering the job market without knowing what they want.

On April 20 at Westfield Montgomery Mall, The Montgomery County Job Fair allowed retailers and community partners to recruit interested teenagers, avoiding the complexities of online job searching. At the fair, many employers provided insight into the qualities they look for in workers, such as strong communication skills and the ability to engage with customers. Robert Jerrett — owner of Chocolate Moonshine Co. — said he looks for high-energy, reliable and dedicated employees.

“One of the things that will cause me the biggest heartburn as an employer is someone who doesn’t come to work all the time,” Jerett said. “You can be a superstar when you’re there, but if you’re not there all the time you don’t really do me much good.”

Other employers gave similar advice to students interested in entering the job market. Ryan Matsen, a recruiter for Montgomery County 911, offers summer internships for high schoolers who are driven and have good work ethic, communication skills and multitasking abilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Employers representing their businesses at the fair gave individualized application instructions, but generally, the applications were fairly simple. In most cases, they required interested teens to visit a company’s website, attach a resume and fill out contact information.  

Before entering the application process, students must determine their desired field or category of work. Sophomore Kendall Venegas, a former counselor at Landon Summer Camp, found it helpful to think about childhood interests and what skills would be advantageous for future opportunities.

“Definitely think about what benefits you can get from the job besides just money,” Venegas said. “Think about having a good time. It’s your free time.”

Venegas’ pleasant experience spent at Landon Summer Camp growing up inspired her to work there. After her time at the camp, Venegas discovered her interest in pursuing a career field that allows her to work with children, such as pediatrics.

Due to the clarity that having a summer job brings, Venegas strongly recommends that other teens find one as well. Teens should try their best to overcome complicated aspects of the application process because having a job is worth it in the end, she said. Jerett thinks similarly, saying students must persist through rejection to find a fulfilling opportunity.

“There’s gonna be a lot of ‘no’s,” Jerett said, “but you’ve got to get through them to get to your yes.”

Employers at the fair explained how they recognize young employees developing valuable qualities as they gain job experience. When young employees learn about what motivates them to work, they can begin incorporating that into their leadership styles, Jerret said.

“It helps them understand what they like or don’t like,” Jerrett said. “What kind of traits do they like in their employer? What type of leadership style do they gravitate to? It’s kind of nice to know about those things before you head into your long-term career.”

Gaining exposure to the workplace early on results in a better understanding of business, said Kristan Corazzi, store manager of Banner’s Hallmark. Student-employees learn valuable skills such as customer service, sales plans and marketing, which teaches responsibility, including punctuality, managing shifts and collaborating to complete tasks, Corazzi said. Those skills are transferable in any industry and every area of life, she explained. 

Students can attest to the idea that jobs improve a variety of capabilities. Through his job at Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream Shop, sophomore Drew Eichberg notices himself acquiring skills for the future. He recognizes that his confidence while speaking with unfamiliar people is growing, and believes his work experience will be useful to him for years to come. 

“I’ve had to write a lot of business emails now and communicate with the bosses and managing team,” Eichberg said. “That was kind of scary at first but I think it will help me in the long run.”

Matsen explained how teenage jobs are a great way to differentiate yourself from competitors in the adult job market. For this same reason, Venegas strongly recommends finding a job because she has acquired fundamental abilities she would not have learned otherwise. 

“You’re benefiting a lot more from the job in more ways than you think,” Venegas said. “Now I’m more used to communicating with a superior. I can handle situations really quickly.”

Teens may let worries of rejection discourage them from applying to a job, but some degree of spontaneity is the only way to push oneself, Corazzi explained. Teens should follow their instincts and pursue their desires when job-searching.

“If you don’t know what you want to do, try it out,” Corazzi said. “If you think something sounds interesting, work there, volunteer there. If you’re interested in a career field, try it out.” 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Walking deeper into the museum, visitors see the galleries and experiences that Miller highlighted. Brightly colored visuals tell about the history of words, how they’re made, and their future. Language constantly adapts; the museum dives into how words are created and how they will continue to change.
Planet Word: Connecting through language
The presence of weaker teams in the tournament creates a notion that the importance of the 82-game season is less meaningful and teams don’t need to push as hard when the league gives teams more second chances.
NBA’s play-in games: Diminishing the regular season’s value
Viewers can look forward to actors from Broadway and fantastic dancing under the instruction of an award-winning choreographer, Ott said. The play will be a precursor to GALA’s 2024-2025 season of politics and power, marking the next chapter of an ever-evolving theater.
GALA Hispanic Theatre: A cultural gem
The UFC is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion that hosts multiple fighting events year-round, such as their UFC Fight Night cards and their UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, garnering millions of views and thousands of PPV buys.
The rising popularity of UFC with Gen Z
Landon School hosts 70th annual Azalea Festival
Landon School hosts 70th annual Azalea Festival
Tipping has evolved into a societal norm rather than a way of showing appreciation for a person’s uniquely exceptional work.
The evolution of tipping culture
More in Spotlight
While adults learning a second language often develop a forced accent and make many errors, children learning a second language are indistinguishable from native speakers.
Unlocking potential: the importance of language education in elementary schools
FARMS takes a broader approach, looking at household size and income and considering the amount of aid students receive from federal and state assistance programs, which would also show a need for financial relief.
Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS
According to the policy, all athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports. However, only athletes whose biological sex is female and who have not begun hormone therapy will be allowed to participate in women’s sports.
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
Whitman Principal Robert Dodd announced Whitman’s immediate evacuation on the loudspeaker during lunch. Students and staff promptly exited the building, walking outside into the parking lot towards Whittier Boulevard.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Walt Whitman High School
Virality, and the fame and wealth associated with it, also has adverse effects though — the chance artists may become famous on such a massive platform at any given moment constantly looms over their heads and directly affects the music they’re making for the worse.
The TikTokification of music — a destructive trend
Stop indulging in fast fashion and start promoting sustainability
Stop indulging in fast fashion and start promoting sustainability
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *