GALA Hispanic Theatre: A cultural gem

To first-time visitors of GALA Theatre, the faceless exterior of the Tivoli Building can seem atypical of an award-winning theater. Quickly, however, the monotone entrance gives way to an intimate, elegant theater. Beyond the box office and reception area, visitors flood into the theater. Hushed, excited tones accompany the lively music as the start of the show approaches. As the lights die down, the audience falls into silence as the show comes to life. Within minutes, visitors are taken aback by GALA’s high-quality acting, singing, music and set design.

In 1976, Hugo and Rebecca Medrano founded GALA Hispanic Theatre with two goals in mind: to connect the Hispanic community of Washington D.C. and highlight the richness of Hispanic theater to a broad audience. Over the last 48 years, GALA has become an iconic cultural institution for the Spanish-speaking community of Washington D.C.

Located in Columbia Heights, GALA puts on roughly 10 shows a year at the Tivoli, all of which are in Spanish. Their primary audience is the Hispanic community, but non-native speakers are welcome to attend and utilize the English subtitles displayed next to the stage. Making an effort to connect with a wide range of audiences, GALA frames each season of shows with a certain theme that reflects real-world events. Next season, they plan to focus on themes of politics and power due to the upcoming 2024 elections in the U.S. and various South American countries.

A “the-show-must-go-on” mentality has helped GALA thrive in difficult times and cultivate a passionate fan base. In Feb. 2024, $250,000 was stolen from GALA’s bank account, leaving the theater’s upper management unable to pay their workers for 10 days. GALA’s supporters jumped in, raising $48,000 to keep the theater on its feet.

Story continues below advertisement

GALA’s sterling reputation requires them to ensure that every show is of the highest caliber, often demanding a high budget. In 2022, GALA put on the play “On Your Feet!”, which examined the origins and rise to fame of the Cuban singer Gloria Estefan. The play was a huge hit, becoming critically acclaimed and winning various awards. Since then, GALA has felt unyielding pressure to recreate that kind of success, said GALA’s Producing Artistic Director, Gustavo Ott.

“Success sometimes, it’s a trap… [it’s] very expensive,” Ott said. “So sometimes you wish you weren’t as successful because now you have to find the money.”

GALA is currently preparing for their next production: “Momia en el Closet: Evita’s Return.” The musical, set in 20th-century Argentina, will have its opening night on May 9 and includes themes of irony and fascism. Viewers can look forward to actors from Broadway and fantastic dancing under the instruction of an award-winning choreographer, Ott said. The play will be a precursor to GALA’s 2024-2025 season of politics and power, marking the next chapter of an ever-evolving theater.

Ott, a recent hire from Dallas, has often had trouble finding his way around the Tivoli. GALA restored the state-of-the-art theater for more than 4 million dollars in 2005 and has been their home ever since. Becoming familiar with a new theater is almost like accustoming oneself to a new home, Ott says, and learning the intricacies of the Tivoli has had a sharp learning curve. No matter its faults, the facility remains a source of pride and an endearing symbol of the arts. Ott often looks up at the Tivoli’s detailed, circular dome — the centerpiece of a roof that has stood for over 100 years — when he becomes overwhelmed. He sees the roof as a sign of perseverance and strength.

“Every time I have a problem, I look at the ceiling,” he said. “I always say, if there is a real problem, the solution comes from the ceiling.”

In addition to their productions, GALA actively engages with youth to ensure theater continues to impact the next generation. Out of GALA’s several youth theater programs, their most prominent is the Paso Nuevo program — a federally funded program that offers 35 high school students the opportunity to learn and perform in a GALA play. In 2012, the year-round program received the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award.

Spanish teacher Rebecca Zatz believes that Hispanic cultural institutions like GALA are valuable resources for teaching and showcasing Latino culture and that they offer priceless opportunities for students.

“We want them seeing [Spanish] in theater and art and realizing that language also opens up this whole world of culture,” Zatz said.“[It] opens up your point of view.”