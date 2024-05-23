The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2
Track and field competes at regional championships
Unlocking potential: the importance of language education in elementary schools
Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS
LIVE: Baseball takes on Crofton in state semifinals
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes

NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes

May 21, 2024

Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2

By Ainsley Hollis
May 23, 2024
Baseball+moves+on+to+state+finals+after+beating+Crofton+6%E2%80%932
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (18–5) beat the Crofton Cardinals (15–9) 6–2 in the state semifinals, advancing them to the state finals.

Junior Wells Twining led things off for the Vikes. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out one batter and walking two. Senior Jacob Goldman pitched two innings striking out three and walking one, as well as junior Sammy Berman stepping in for an inning with one strikeout. 

The Vikings were the first to get on the board when senior Gideon Schwartz hit a home run, going over the left field fence, scoring two runs.

Adding to their early lead, in the bottom of the third inning Berman singled, scoring two runs and senior Chand Amerasinghe grounded out, scoring one run. Freshman Marcus Dober added one run after a single. 

Story continues below advertisement

Junior Sammy Angel set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading the Vikings with two hits in four at-bats. Berman and Schwartz were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in two runs. 

Senior John Wayman also stole three bases, and the team stole five bases for the game. 

In such intense games like this one in a “win or go home” scenario, Berman commented how the pressure affects him and the team.

“I think we know the situation and we know there’s a reason we’re ranked #1,”  Berman said. “Everyone is ready to rise to the occasion and step up when needed.”

Berman also spoke on how he prepares for games and mentioned that playing nervous won’t go well for the team,

 “I like to spend some time meditating pregame to get me in the right mindset to be able to perform my best,” Berman says.

The Vikes will play Leonardtown in the state championships on Friday at Regency Stadium at 7:30 p.m. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Track and field competes at regional championships
Track and field competes at regional championships
According to the policy, all athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports. However, only athletes whose biological sex is female and who have not begun hormone therapy will be allowed to participate in women’s sports.
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal
Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *