Baseball moves on to state finals after beating Crofton 6–2

The baseball team (18–5) beat the Crofton Cardinals (15–9) 6–2 in the state semifinals, advancing them to the state finals.

Junior Wells Twining led things off for the Vikes. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out one batter and walking two. Senior Jacob Goldman pitched two innings striking out three and walking one, as well as junior Sammy Berman stepping in for an inning with one strikeout.

The Vikings were the first to get on the board when senior Gideon Schwartz hit a home run, going over the left field fence, scoring two runs.

Adding to their early lead, in the bottom of the third inning Berman singled, scoring two runs and senior Chand Amerasinghe grounded out, scoring one run. Freshman Marcus Dober added one run after a single.

Junior Sammy Angel set the tone at the top of the lineup, leading the Vikings with two hits in four at-bats. Berman and Schwartz were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in two runs.

Senior John Wayman also stole three bases, and the team stole five bases for the game.

In such intense games like this one in a “win or go home” scenario, Berman commented how the pressure affects him and the team.

“I think we know the situation and we know there’s a reason we’re ranked #1,” Berman said. “Everyone is ready to rise to the occasion and step up when needed.”

Berman also spoke on how he prepares for games and mentioned that playing nervous won’t go well for the team,

“I like to spend some time meditating pregame to get me in the right mindset to be able to perform my best,” Berman says.

The Vikes will play Leonardtown in the state championships on Friday at Regency Stadium at 7:30 p.m.