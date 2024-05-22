The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Track and field competes at regional championships
May 21, 2024

Track and field competes at regional championships

By Olivia Pizarro
May 22, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

Track and field competed in regionals from May 14th through 16th, the boys had a total of 27 points and the girls had 32 points. The Vikings placed 10th overall in the meet.

The boys had another outstanding meet. Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky placed in second place in three different events, the boys’ 800 meters with a time of 1:57.57, the 1600 meter with a time of 4:21.03, and lastly the boys’ 3200 meter with a time of 9:39.00. His placements will advance Gros-Slovinsky to compete in the State Championship meet. Many of the boys were able to reach personal records. Some include freshman Matthew Noone in the boys’ 110-meter hurdle. Sophomores Max Wolf and Charlie Levine, Wolf achieved personal records in both 110 and 300 hurdles and Levine in the boys’ 110-meter hurdle. Juniors Mateo Demichelis in the boys’ long jump, and Erik Zuylen in the boys’ shot put.

The girls also wrapped up the season on a high note. Sophomore Avery Washington had a strong meet, placing sixth, and gained a personal record in the girls’ 100 meters with a time of 12.71 seconds. Washington also placed 10th in the girls’ 200-meter and girls long jump. Washington will advance onto states. Junior Ava Wilson finished the season off remarkably well, placing second in the girls’ high jump, getting a personal record of 1.55 meters. Wilson also placed fourth in the girls’ pole vault with 3.12 meters in height. Wilson will be advancing to states as well.  Juniors Ella Werkman and Katherine Greenwald placed fourth and fifth in the girls’ 3200 meters with times of 11:24.85 and 11:25.15. They too will both continue onto states. 

The Vikings had a fantastic season overall. Congratulations to all of the seniors who closed out their high school track careers. The five selected track athletes will continue on to compete in the State Championships today through Thursday, May 23. 

Ella Werkman is the lead news editor for The Black & White

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

