The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Rethinking Title I: Leveraging FARMS data for equitable funding in MCPS
LIVE: Baseball takes on Crofton in state semifinals
NAIA bans postseason competition for transgender and nonbinary athletes
Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals

Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals

May 18, 2024

Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal

By Kavya Rajani
May 21, 2024
Girls+lacrosse+falls+to+Broadneck+16%E2%80%938+in+state+semifinal
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (14–3) suffered a defeat last Friday night against the Broadneck Bruins (8–4) 16–8 in the state semifinals, ending the season for the Vikings. 

Whitman started off strong, with Juniors Quinn Foa and Faith Howell scoring the first two goals of the game. The Bruins retaliated with intense physicality, where they immediately were given two yellow cards. However, this gave Broadneck extreme momentum as their offensive players began to dominate the field. 

It was difficult for Whitman to catch up as the Bruins started to rapidly score more points and penetrate against the Vikes’ defense. This game was projected to be difficult for Whitman, as Broadneck has won the state title for the past three years. 

Despite the loss, Whitman played hard throughout the game. Senior Kristina Einberg had a total of ten draw controls, which created offensive opportunities for the Vikes, and Freshman Devon Pratt had five ground balls, limiting many potential shots for the Bruins. 

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations to all the seniors on their high school lacrosse careers.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals
Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Blair in state quarterfinals
Girls lacrosse destroys Montgomery Blair 20–3 in state quarter-finals
Girls lacrosse destroys Montgomery Blair 20–3 in state quarter-finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Quince Orchard in regional finals
LIVE: Baseball takes on Quince Orchard in regional finals
The UFC is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotion that hosts multiple fighting events year-round, such as their UFC Fight Night cards and their UFC pay-per-view (PPV) cards, garnering millions of views and thousands of PPV buys.
The rising popularity of UFC with Gen Z
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *