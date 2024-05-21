Girls lacrosse falls to Broadneck 16–8 in state semifinal

The girls’ lacrosse team (14–3) suffered a defeat last Friday night against the Broadneck Bruins (8–4) 16–8 in the state semifinals, ending the season for the Vikings.

Whitman started off strong, with Juniors Quinn Foa and Faith Howell scoring the first two goals of the game. The Bruins retaliated with intense physicality, where they immediately were given two yellow cards. However, this gave Broadneck extreme momentum as their offensive players began to dominate the field.

It was difficult for Whitman to catch up as the Bruins started to rapidly score more points and penetrate against the Vikes’ defense. This game was projected to be difficult for Whitman, as Broadneck has won the state title for the past three years.

Despite the loss, Whitman played hard throughout the game. Senior Kristina Einberg had a total of ten draw controls, which created offensive opportunities for the Vikes, and Freshman Devon Pratt had five ground balls, limiting many potential shots for the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations to all the seniors on their high school lacrosse careers.