Baseball defeats Montgomery Blair 7–3 in state quarterfinals

By Ainsley Hollis
May 21, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (17–5) defeated the Blair Blazers (11–11) 7–3 last Friday, they secured their spot in the semi-finals, becoming one step closer to the state championship.

Senior Ethan Murley stepped on the mound first for the Vikings, allowing six hits and two runs across four innings. In addition, he recorded five strikeouts against three walks. Junior Sammy Berman pitched in relief allowing one run while striking out five batters.

Senior Giedeon Schwartz started the scoring when he singled, plating one run. The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the first and held that lead for the rest of the game. The Vikings’ biggest inning occurred in the sixth when they scored three runs sealing the win for Whitman. 

The Vikings will play in the state semifinals against the Crofton Cardinals today at Shirley Povich Field. 

Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

