May 16, 2024

Softball falls to Walter Johnson 7–4 in regional finals

By Leo Pelmoter
May 18, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The softball team’s (13–5) season ended in the regional championship against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (15–3) 7–4 as their comeback fell short. 

Senior pitcher Katie Frick started on the mound in the big game for the Vikes. After shutting down the Wildcats for the first two innings, a six-run third inning highlighted by a grand slam gave WJ a 6–0 lead. Frick was able to recover against the one seed and held them to one run the rest of the way. 

Up until the sixth inning, the Vikes’ offense couldn’t put runners across home plate, stranding six runners in scoring position. In the sixth the Vikes got a rally going after drawing three straight walks to score a run. The Vikes plated three more runs after hits from sophomore Sydney Altman and freshman Quinn Barnowski. 

With their last three outs left, the Vikes couldn’t get anything going in the seventh, ultimately losing 7–4. 

Frick pitched a great final game giving up six earned runs with zero walks on the day. 

Senior Harper Barnowski led the Vikes offense with another multi-hit day in her final game.

The loss will close out a great season for the Vikes as they will finish with a record of 13–5. Congratulations to all of the seniors on the team on their great season and careers.

 

Harper Barnowski was the former online editor-in-chief of The Black & White

